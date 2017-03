Strong 2017 Austin Texas Real Estate Market – Winston Rowe & Associates

This year is expected to be a strong one for the Austin Texas real estate market

--With a continued low supply of available houses compared to demand, home prices are expected to keep rising this year for Austin Texas.Presently, Central Texas is projected to have 7.24 percent sales growth and 5.94 percent price growth in 2017.Austin's outlook for the coming year follows two years of booming price increases for a region that suffered during the housing bust.Limited supply, rising home values, ample jobs and income growth elevated Austin to the one of the nation's top market position among the 50 largest metro areas for the Q1 of this year.Combined with President Trump's promised to increase economic growth to 4 percent and the anticipation of across-the-board, revenue neutral tax legislation, U.S. stock markets shooting up to historic gains, signaling that the country is preparing to shake off eight painful years of economic lethargy under President Obama shifting into a higher, pro-growth gear.Winston Rowe & Associates prepared this article their primary objective is to provide the most reliable and efficient means of sourcing both debt and equity funding for your commercial real estate loans.Winston Rowe & Associates is a unique type of commercial real estate finance firm, they do not charge upfront fees like their competitors to review or perform due diligence, because of this - savvy investors have been turning to them for their financing needs.With a core focus on flexibility, Winston Rowe & Associates really wants to be able to find a way to help everyone who comes to them find a funding solution that meets their needs.They actually want to speak with clients, so they can truly understand their business and its distinct needs, always welcoming the opportunity to speak directly.They can be contacted ator visit them on line at http://www.winstonrowe.com