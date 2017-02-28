News By Tag
Strong 2017 Austin Texas Real Estate Market – Winston Rowe & Associates
This year is expected to be a strong one for the Austin Texas real estate market
With a continued low supply of available houses compared to demand, home prices are expected to keep rising this year for Austin Texas.
Presently, Central Texas is projected to have 7.24 percent sales growth and 5.94 percent price growth in 2017.
Austin's outlook for the coming year follows two years of booming price increases for a region that suffered during the housing bust.
Limited supply, rising home values, ample jobs and income growth elevated Austin to the one of the nation's top market position among the 50 largest metro areas for the Q1 of this year.
Combined with President Trump's promised to increase economic growth to 4 percent and the anticipation of across-the-board, revenue neutral tax legislation, U.S. stock markets shooting up to historic gains, signaling that the country is preparing to shake off eight painful years of economic lethargy under President Obama shifting into a higher, pro-growth gear.
