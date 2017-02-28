

"Butter Avenue" Creates the Perfect Vibe for Spring Jon O'Bergh's Latest Solo Piano Album Pulses with Color and Vitality TORONTO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Butter Avenue is the perfect follow-up to Jon O'Bergh's earlier solo piano album, Winter Moods. This rich blend of jazz, impressionism, and neo-modern piano evokes spring's vibrant tapestry of color. Reflecting both urban and pastoral scenes, the rhythms of life come alive in the album's 12 tracks.



The spirit of Vince Guaraldi can be heard in the jaunty opening track, "Centre Island." A softer mood prevails in the lilting title track, "Butter Avenue." With stirring power, "Fleur-de-lys" evokes spring's vitality. A gently meandering melody and echoes of the traditional Japanese tune "Sakura" infuse "Cherry Blossom."



"Water Lilies" conjures Monet with an impressionistic, seductively simple waltz, while multiple piano lines weave through "Starry Night Over the Rhône," an ode to Van Gogh's painting that pulsates with dark and light. You can almost feel the rocking of passing trains in the bluesy "Portland Street Bridge," named for the overpass above Toronto's rail lines. Other titles include "Sunday in High Park," "Stormclouds," "The Music Garden," "Snowmelt," and "Waterfall."



O'Bergh has explored a multitude of styles on past albums, ranging from jazz to funk to world beat to electronic dance. So why the return to a purely piano-oriented sound? "It seemed like the best way to express life re-awakening," he says. "The piano allowed me to paint musical landscapes that embody life and motion while maintaining an intimate and improvisatory feel."



The album is available at iTunes, Amazon, and CD Baby, as well as through streaming services.



Reverb Nation:



SoundCloud:



Artist website:



Facebook:



About Jon O'Bergh



Jon O'Bergh has released 14 albums in a variety of styles, including "Carta," which reached #1 on the NAV chart. He has recorded and toured with the jazz/funk fusion band Gemini Soul. He has written two groundbreaking books which link music and stories: "Song of Fire" and "A Book of Hauntings." "Elliptical: The Music of Meshell Ndegeocello," which he co-authored with Andre Akinyele, is the first ever comprehensive look inside the music of this Multi-Grammy Nominated recording artist. O'Bergh holds a Bachelor's degree in music from the University of California at Irvine.



Music Video for "The Music Garden":



https://youtu.be/ fGxzqac4bhA







Contact

Timescape Music

***@usa.net Timescape Music End --is the perfect follow-up to Jon O'Bergh's earlier solo piano album,. This rich blend of jazz, impressionism, and neo-modern piano evokes spring's vibrant tapestry of color. Reflecting both urban and pastoral scenes, the rhythms of life come alive in the album's 12 tracks.The spirit of Vince Guaraldi can be heard in the jaunty opening track, "Centre Island." A softer mood prevails in the lilting title track, "Butter Avenue." With stirring power, "Fleur-de-lys"evokes spring's vitality. A gently meandering melody and echoes of the traditional Japanese tune "Sakura" infuse "Cherry Blossom.""Water Lilies" conjures Monet with an impressionistic, seductively simple waltz, while multiple piano lines weave through "Starry Night Over the Rhône," an ode to Van Gogh's painting that pulsates with dark and light. You can almost feel the rocking of passing trains in the bluesy "Portland Street Bridge," named for the overpass above Toronto's rail lines. Other titles include "Sunday in High Park," "Stormclouds,""The Music Garden," "Snowmelt," and "Waterfall."O'Bergh has explored a multitude of styles on past albums, ranging from jazz to funk to world beat to electronic dance. So why the return to a purely piano-oriented sound? "It seemed like the best way to express life re-awakening,"he says. "The piano allowed me to paint musical landscapes that embody life and motion while maintaining an intimate and improvisatory feel."The album is available at iTunes, Amazon, and CD Baby, as well as through streaming services.Reverb Nation: https://www.reverbnation.com/ jonobergh SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ jon-obergh/sets/ butter-avenue- 1 Artist website: http://obergh.net Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ Jon-OBergh-Music- 444432245658004/ Jon O'Bergh has released 14 albums in a variety of styles, including "Carta," which reached #1 on the NAV chart. He has recorded and toured with the jazz/funk fusion band Gemini Soul. He has written two groundbreaking books which link music and stories: "Song of Fire" and "A Book of Hauntings." "Elliptical:The Music of Meshell Ndegeocello,"which he co-authored with Andre Akinyele, is the first ever comprehensive look inside the music of this Multi-Grammy Nominated recording artist. O'Bergh holds a Bachelor's degree in music from the University of California at Irvine.Music Video for "The Music Garden": Source : Timescape Music Email : ***@usa.net Tags : Spring , Cherry Blossom , Toronto , Piano , Vince Guaraldi , George Winston , Monet , Van Gogh Industry : Arts , Entertainment , Music Location : Toronto - Ontario - Canada Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

