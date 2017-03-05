 
News By Tag
* Medical Ethics
* Forced Organ Harvesting
* China
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting: China tries to dodge scrutiny on organ trade with falsehoods

 
 
IMG_0553
IMG_0553
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Medical Ethics
Forced Organ Harvesting
China

Industry:
Health

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- China's top transplant official is trying to divert international attention from that country's appalling organ procurement record by making false statements about the practice of transplant medicine in the United States, says Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), a leading medical ethics advocacy group. According to a recent interview in the Chinese Global Times, transplant chief and former Deputy Minister of Health, Huang Jiefu, denounced the US as "the most rampant organ trade country in the world."

"Some groups, for instance poor people and refugees, will, for their livelihood, come to America and sell organs," Huang claimed in the interview, saying that in 2016, "280 foreign patients came to the US for transplants ... far more than the limit" allowed in the US. The limit regulation Huang Jiefu referred to was abolished three years ago and replaced by an obligatory transparent reporting system aimed to include every non-citizen/non-resident transplant. Yet, with 33,500 transplants performed in the US in 2016, the 280 that Huang cites as a violation would only represent a mere 0.83% of the total, far below the US guideline.

Huang also stated that the "use of death row prisoner organs was not China's innovation," but practiced first in the US. The Global Times quoted Huang as saying that during his visit to Harvard University in the 1990s, he was shown organ specimens taken from prisoners. In contrast to his claims, the provisions that permit organ harvesting from executed prisoners were legally adopted in China as early as 1984 and are believed to still be in place.

China's claims of having ended the organ harvesting from executed prisoners in 2015 remain unverified. Lack of transparency and independent scrutiny are an increasingly insurmountable obstacle for China in meeting international ethical standards. During a conference on organ trafficking at the Vatican in early February, Huang offered a scant four-slide data presentation in attempts to allay international concerns about the continued practice of harvesting organs from prisoners, including prisoners of conscience. In a semantic attempt to brush off the mass of evidence on forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners in China, Huang refuted the claims with a simple "nonsense" retort but failed to provide any counter-evidence.  http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doctors-against-f...

Dr. Torsten Trey, DAFOH executive director, states: "We have considerable eyewitness accounts from Falun Gong practitioners of having been subjected to implausible medical exams and blood tests while in detention in China. If the claims that prisoners of conscience are used as organ source is 'nonsense', then why not allow independent international inspections in Chinese detention camps?"

Huang Jiefu has a record of making conflicting statements. In an interview with Australian ABC TV in 2013, he commented about organ harvesting from prisoners from an odd juxtaposition saying "before [the prisoner] died he found his conscience and found he needed to do something to repay society. So why do you object?" All global ethical standards condemn such practice. After an announced ban on harvesting organs from executed prisoners in 2015, Huang described death-row prisoners instead as citizens who have the right to donate organs, a gross misunderstanding not shared by the international community. http://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2015/10/08/chinas-semantic-trick...

DAFOH is calling on the US medical community to repudiate China's false accusations, demand transparent access to its organ procurement and transplant system and to increase pressure on China to answer questions concerning the practice of forced organ harvesting from living prisoners of conscience.

Media Contact
Damon Noto, MD
1-917-912-4858
***@dafoh.org
End
Source:Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting
Email:***@dafoh.org
Tags:Medical Ethics, Forced Organ Harvesting, China
Industry:Health
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 05, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share