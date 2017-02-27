News By Tag
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Named Best Smartphone at MWC 2017
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced that the Galaxy S7 edge was recognized by the GSMA as the Best Smartphone in the Best Mobile Handsets and Devices category at the annual Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2017
As the world leader in mobile innovation, Samsung continues to relentlessly pursue the best in hardware, software and services, redefining what is possible for consumers across the globe. The Galaxy S7 edge was awarded for its refined design, advanced camera and outstanding performance.
"We are honored to be recognized for our craftsmanship in design and innovation with the Galaxy S7 edge," said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "This award is a testament to our constant pursuit of excellence as we continue to exceed consumers' expectations through revolutionary mobile technology."
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
