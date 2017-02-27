 
Stevie BOI takes over Paris Fashion Week with his collection NØIR

Fashion Designer Stevie Boi Presents his F/W 17 collection "NØIR" March 7th.
 
 
IMG_0888
IMG_0888
PARIS, France - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Stevie Boi will present his 2017 collection Nôir at Paris Fashion week March 7th at the Le Pavill on at 54 rue saint dominque.

NØIR is Black in French.

I get ready to head to my Paris fashion week editorial presentation, I think of the essence that I would like to bring forth with NØIR.

I wanted to team up with Kink by Engineering to create a latex collection that would express my individualism.

NØIR is more than just an expression of fashion it is an expression of culture.

I'm taking a political stand with this collection, in many ways that people may not be able to see at first, but the vision will come to fruition in due time.

NØIR is an art installation and not just a fashion collection. There is a lot that I would like to express in the future with this collection but I'm using fashion subliminally, as the forefront or the MAKEUP.

As time goes by, even without the makeup is beautiful the collection the meaning is still beautiful which is in my opinion: Black equality, black excellence, and black power.




