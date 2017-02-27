Al Manara, A Luxury Collection Hotel And The Westin Saraya Aqaba Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding W

Amman, Jordan (February 2017) – In a move to develop the tourism and economic sectors in Aqaba, Jordan, two of the city's most anticipated hotels

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Sheraton Industry:

• Business Location:

• Amman - Amman - Jordan

End

--In a move to develop the tourism and economic sectors in Aqaba, Jordan, two of the city's most anticipated hotels - Al Manara, a Luxury Collection hotel and the Westin Saraya Aqaba Hotel - signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The United States Agency for International Development (USAID).Mr. Gregory de Clerck, Complex General Manager for Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel and The Westin Saraya Aqaba , and the Chief of Party of USAID Building Economic Sustainability through Tourism Project, Mr. Ibrahim Osta, signed the memorandum which highlights the contribution to support Jordan's transformation into a globally competitive tourism destination. The memorandum was signed at the Saraya Aqaba sales centre, with the attendance of officials from both organisations.According to the MoU, the two new hotels- Al Manara, a Luxury Collection hotel and The Westin Saraya Aqaba will contribute to the strengthening efforts of the country's tourism facilities and services, improve the management and promotion of tourism sites, boost marketing efforts and encourage the tourism sector overall.Both hotels combined will offer more than 500 new rooms and suites in Aqaba and will introduce over 10 new food & beverage outlets and a wide range of leisure and MICE facilities.Collectively, both parties have agreed to work in defining optimum staffing solutions, whilst designing systems and providing jobs in the hospitality sector. The agreement focuses on supporting the economic sector in Jordan, by employing and training Jordanian talent to learn and develop skills in the hospitality industry."The MoU aims to promote our vision in supporting and developing Jordanian talent. We are working hard to attract local talent and resources to arm them with the needed training to enroll them within our properties,"said Mr. Gregory."Al Manara Luxury Collection and The Westin Saraya Aqaba will focus on offering bespoke and transformative journeys that touches the guest's spirits and enrich their lives and wellbeing", added Mr. Gregory.Ibrahim Osata, Chief of Party of USAID Building Economic Sustainability through Tourism, added: "We, at the Building Economic Sustainability through Tourism Project, aim to develop the local economy in an efficient and sustainable way by focusing on developing youth energies. We hope that this fruitful cooperation with Starwood Aqaba Hotels will help in improving the tourism and economic sectors; as they'll offer distinctive job opportunities for Jordanian youth, not to mention the economic returns for each of the Aqaba region in particular and the Kingdom in general. "Saraya Aqaba is a mixed-use luxury and tourism destination set to redefine the standards of coastal living and positively contribute to the socioeconomic development of Aqaba. Upon completion, it will boast more than 850 upscale residential units, as well as four five-star hotels, adding over 1,000 bedrooms to Aqaba's accommodations for tourists. The project also gives residents and their guests access to a variety of retail shops, restaurants, a water park, an amphitheatre, a residents' beach club and a number of other leisure and business destinations.