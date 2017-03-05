News By Tag
Sonya D: CEO-Red Carpet Comedy Awards - Sept 2017
Comedian Sonya D brings 1st Annual Comedy Award Ceremony to Chicago.
Now the 22yr. veteran of comedy, Funny Lady Sonya "D", known for making your stomach RIP with laughter, is producing the 1st Annual Comedy Award Show, to hit Chicago.
RED CARPET COMEDY AWARDS ™
So what exactly is the RED CARPET COMEDY AWARDS ™ ? Sonya D explains: "Simple and to the point.
A ceremony Acknowledging 20+ National Outstanding Comedians. Period.
Over the years we've view many Awards Events, with the last sentence read by the presenters as…AND THE AWARD GOES TO…RED CARPET COMEDY AWARDS ™ is NOT a 'Competition'.
Sonya D says: "I created the RED CARPET COMEDY AWARDS ™ with a different approach. Recipients will be awarded solemnly for their GREAT accomplishments in the Comedy Business. Excellence should not be competed with. Just appreciated. Honorees will include, Celebrity Comedians and Special Award Recipients, who have made (in the last 15-20 years) a NATIONAL impact & contribution through the gift of Laughter/Humor.
These Special Recipients will be presented with an Award Of Acknowledgment & Appreciation!
Comedians seen in/on…
Movies, Television, Stand-up (BET, COMEDY CENTRAL, HBO, SHOWTIME, etc)
Special Appreciation to Comedy Club Owners.
MORE...
Being a resident of Chicago and starting my comedy career in Chicago, it is my responsibility to produce this event in Chicago. Giving back to my community that have supported me for over 22 years. No need to run off to LA or NY. They have many successful award ceremonies. It's time to put Chicago on the map in the "Award Ceremony" category".
If you like the Grammy's or the BET Awards, then you'll love the RED CARPET COMEDY AWARDS ™.
Sept 2017: A Celebrity filled 2 day Gala. An estimated 1,500-2000 guests in attendance.
http://www.redcarpetcomedyawards.com (Official Website Launching April 2017)
Do you have a Product or Brand? Showcase it to over 200,000+ Consumers that will hear about this event via our mass media outlets. Contact for full Sponsor package.
Sponsor@redcarpetcomedyawards.com
