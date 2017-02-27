Dabur International wins at Ras Al Khaimah Free Zones Business Excellence Awards 2016

Naturelle LLC honoured with 'Best Industrial Company' & 'Fastest Growing Company' recognitions

-- Dubai, UAE, 4 March, 2017 - Dabur International, has been recognised as the 'Best Industrial Company' and the 'Fastest Growing Company' at the recently concluded Ras Al Khaimah Free Zones Business Excellence Awards 2016. Naturelle LLC, a subsidiary of Dabur International, was honoured for delivering value to its clients and the community through its products and services as well as achieving the vision of growing its business in terms of turnover, employment and expansion.Mohit Malhotra, Senior Executive Director and CEO of Dabur International, received the award from the Chief Guest of Honour, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone Authority and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority. Jude Linhares, Head of Operations, Dubai International, and Subba Rao, Head of Naturelle, also attended the recently concluded gala ceremony.Malhotra said: "Dabur International continues to be a market leader in personal care products in the region. We have the first mover advantage on the herbal platform and localising innovation has been the cornerstone of our growth strategy. The Ras Al Khaimah Free Zones Business Excellence Awards 2016 is a recognition of our sincere efforts in combining the science of Ayurveda with regional and global R&D to tailor-make products for the geographies we operate in. Our R&D scientists are always on a look out to explore and harness exceptional properties of local natural ingredients to effectively use them in our personal care products. For the Middle East, we have specially formulated a complete range of products enriched with the goodness of Blackseed, Argan and Olive; exotic ingredients that have high equity among the Arab TG, under our Vatika Brand."Through our facility in Ras Al Khaimah we aim to deliver consistency and quality in products using world class manufacturing and packaging technologies that integrate CCPs and HACCPs with ISO certifications. The recent 'Best Industrial Company' and the 'Fastest Growing Company' recognition for Naturelle LLC reaffirms our motivation to bring exclusive and natural personal care, baby care as well as food product range to our consumers in the region," concluded Malhotra.Established in 2008 with an investment of AED 36.15 million, Naturelle LLC has a sales turnover of AED 329.95 million. The factory has grown from six production lines in a single unit to 29 production lines in two units. With over 1,500 SKUs serving over 100 countries, Naturelle LLC has one of the world's largest natural and herbal-based portfolios. Some of the major brands include Dabur Amla and Vatika Naturals, Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Dabur Miswak, DermoViva Skin Care, FEM Depilatory, and DermoViva Baby Care along with Dabur Rose Water and Syrup, Dabur Glucose D, and Real Honey etc.