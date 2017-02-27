Saxophone Maestra FOSTINA DIXON Blends Jazz, Gospel, Funk and R&B on HERE WE GO AGAIN

First Single "Prayer of Jabez" is a Tribute To Marvin Gaye, Whom She Toured with for 4 Years. Also Played Shows with Prince, Abbey Lincoln, Nancy Wilson. Upcoming March/April Shows at Ubon in Wilmington, DE and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Fostina Dixon "Here We Go Again"

Contact

1888 Media

***@1888media.com 1888 Media

End

-- As a highly-regarded, in-demand composer, vocalist and jazz soloist who plays soprano, alto and baritone saxes, flute, and clarinet,has been honing her craft for decades as a guest soloist with, Barry Harris, Earl May and the Big Apple Jazzwomen. Known for her elegant mesmerizing phrasing, she has also played with Prince,, Roy Ayers, Tom Browne, Charlie Persip, Melba Liston,, Slide Hampton, Frank Foster, Joe Williams,, Bobby Vinton, Sammy Davis, Jr., and, with whom she toured with for four years. She was also a member of the Gerald Wilson, Jimmy Cleveland and Leslie Drayton big bands, and, most recently, joined trumpeter Arnold Hutt for a special celebration concert for former Vice Presidentupon his return home to Delaware after leaving office.Much like Mr. Biden, Ms. Dixon proudly represents the great state of Delaware. As a young woodwind instrumentalist she excelled with the Delaware All-State Band before going on to study with Frank Foster, Buddy Collette, Vic Morosco, Joe Viola, Andy McGhee, William Bowie, and the late. Expanding on her studies as a protégé, she received a Fine Arts degree fromand a Masters in Education from Wilmington University, which led to teaching tenures at various schools in Wilmington. She currently teaches Music Appreciation and Chorus at a local middle school and is Adviser Emeritus of the(WYJB).As a professional musician, Fostina has performed extensively at clubs, colleges, libraries, churches, community art centers and theaters throughout the U.S. With her band "Winds of Change," she has appeared at New York's Annual, the Annual New York Women's Jazz Festival, the Annual Black Women's History Conference, the, Greenwich Village Jazz Festival, and the Annual. She has also played New York's Jazzmobile concert series and has toured abroad, including Germany, Austria, Italy, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.During her storied career, she has worked on and/or appeared on popular TV shows such as "NY Undercover Cop" series, WNYC's "Perspective in Jazz,"" (with Dr. Billy Taylor) and the special presentation, "." She has also performed in the Musical Theatre Works production, "All Girl Band" and Playwrights Horizon production of "." Additionally, she has showcased at the Women's International Film Festival in New York City and "Sisterfire,"a festival in celebration of women artists sponsored by the Flamboyant Ladies Theatre Company.Last year, Dixon released, an uplifting collection that elegantly blends contemporary jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B. It's a thoroughly engaging journey that seamlessly transports the listener with spiritual-like soundscapes. On the title track, she adds a lead vocal set against exquisitely layered harmonies, while on "," a tribute to Marvin Gaye, she adeptly showcases her virtuosic flair juxtaposing melody and improvisation. Sonically, the 7-song compendium ofis a musical tour du force with "" and "Prayer of Jabez" presented in two parts, the full-length version paired with a subsequent reprise in the form of a vamp.To support, Fostina is playing select shows with her band,, which featureson drums,on bass, andon keyboards. Special guest vocalistwill join the line-up for these dates."A true original.""She is a player of impeccable control and skills with highly independent ideas."Tour Dates3/19 - Wilmington, DE @ Ubon (5pm)4/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live (8pm)4/30 - Wilmington, DE @ Ubon (5pm)