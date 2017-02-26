News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New York CIty Songwriter Ray Lani Signs Distribution & Licensing Deal with Affluent Records
Songwriter signs major digital distribution & licensing deal after 55 years
PERSISTENCE GET YOU FARTHER THAN BRILLIANCE – ROBIN SHARMA
The music industry is by far one of the most competitive fields to work in. Everyday millions of people with a dream embark onto their journeys of wins and losses. Its difficult because those that win gain a paradise of fame, wealth and success which in turn becomes a legacy.
For so many artists with a dream, that industry swim upstream is way too much for them to endure. It takes more than a hot song to make it in the industry these days. It also takes more than talent more than a passion to succeed.
Today we applaud an incredible person by the name of RAY LANI. Ray is a true New York story that epitomizes the inspiration we all look for in our lives.
Ray Lani was born and raised in an old school Italian neighborhood in the Bronx, New York City. Times were different than and music was exactly the top career choice. Yet having discovered his rockabilly/rock/
Today Lani is celebrating a new victory, as he is excited to bring his music and his career to a new level by recently signing a distribution and licensing deal for his music with Affluent / Orchard / Sony.
His album THE NASHVILLE SESSIONS VOL1 will be distributed thru every top digital outlet world wide beginning March 13, 2017 as well as his new single entitled "EVERY TIME THAT IM WITH YOU".
"Ray is a true example of persistence overcomes resistance. His ability to translate his life stories into his music to create simply catchy tunes is absolute gold in the licensing world. He deserves his chance." says Affluent CEO Oscar Sanchez.
For all licensing opportunities contact Affluent VP of A&R & Publishing: Derrick Thompson derrickdthompson@
Media Contact
Affluent Entertainment
646 351 7216
***@affluentrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse