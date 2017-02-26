 
The Habana Boys at Adelphi University on March 12 at 3:00 p.m

Four Cuban singers perform classic hits from Broadway to Motown
 
 
Habana Boys
Habana Boys
 
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Direct from Havana on their North American debut tour, the Habana Boys deliver an afternoon of high-energy international music on Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 p.m. on the Westermann Stage, Concert Hall, Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (AUPAC), 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

The Habana Boys is a group of four classically-trained singers and their band who are best described as a mix of "Jersey Boys meets Il Divo…with Cuban seasoning." Their program will feature music from opera to Broadway (including West Side Story and Guys & Dolls), Motown and pop hits (including hits from The Temptations, Ben E. King, Jackie Wilson, Gloria Estefan and Buena Vista Social Club) – and of course, Latin hits from their home in Cuba. This exciting afternoon of music is not to be missed.

The public is also invited to a free reception on March 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., following the concert at AUPAC featuring an exhibition by Adelphi student Daniel McElroy highlighting what Cuban life is like through art titled Centros Comunitarios Cubanos, Cuban Community Centers.

AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $40/$35, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
