News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Habana Boys at Adelphi University on March 12 at 3:00 p.m
Four Cuban singers perform classic hits from Broadway to Motown
The Habana Boys is a group of four classically-
The public is also invited to a free reception on March 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., following the concert at AUPAC featuring an exhibition by Adelphi student Daniel McElroy highlighting what Cuban life is like through art titled Centros Comunitarios Cubanos, Cuban Community Centers.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $40/$35, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse