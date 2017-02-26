 
News By Tag
* Burn Survivor
* Non Profit Donations
* Burn Injury Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Conroe
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726

Help Fund The Recovery of Burn Survivors

Donations Used To Offer Support To Burn Survivors Lives and Rehabilitation
 
CONROE, Texas - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Burn Survivors Throughout The World, Inc. (BSTTW) is an international and national 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization who has been helping rebuild the lives of people who have suffered a burn injury, their family members, friends and fire safety education since August 2001.

As a burn survivor, founder and CEO of BSTTW I ask you to please help BSTTW continue rebuilding the lives of individuals who have suffered a burn injury, their family members who are going through the emotional trauma, to educate the public about the different ways they can support a burn survivor who lives in their community and to teach our children, families, corporations, organizations and groups about fire safety.

Each day over 3000 individuals from around the world suffer a burn injury. Many of these individuals do not have the finances and/or the medical insurance needed to receive medical treatment in order to recover from the severe injury.

By supporting BSTTW and donating to our 2017 Fund Raising Drive you will be taking part in helping burn survivors rebuild their lives.

To learn more go to http://www.burnsurvivorsttw.org/donations/fundraising2017....

God Bless
Michael Appleman, CEO

Contact
Michael Appleman
***@burnsurvivorsttw.org
End
Source:
Email:***@burnsurvivorsttw.org Email Verified
Tags:Burn Survivor, Non Profit Donations, Burn Injury Support
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Conroe - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share