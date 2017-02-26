News By Tag
Help Fund The Recovery of Burn Survivors
Donations Used To Offer Support To Burn Survivors Lives and Rehabilitation
As a burn survivor, founder and CEO of BSTTW I ask you to please help BSTTW continue rebuilding the lives of individuals who have suffered a burn injury, their family members who are going through the emotional trauma, to educate the public about the different ways they can support a burn survivor who lives in their community and to teach our children, families, corporations, organizations and groups about fire safety.
Each day over 3000 individuals from around the world suffer a burn injury. Many of these individuals do not have the finances and/or the medical insurance needed to receive medical treatment in order to recover from the severe injury.
By supporting BSTTW and donating to our 2017 Fund Raising Drive you will be taking part in helping burn survivors rebuild their lives.
To learn more go to http://www.burnsurvivorsttw.org/
God Bless
Michael Appleman, CEO
Michael Appleman
***@burnsurvivorsttw.org
