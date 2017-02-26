 
Beyond the Usual travel show inspires adventure

 
 
ATLANTA - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Finally, there's another way to get a glimpse of the soul of a country. While many contemporary travel shows focus on local cuisine, travel enthusiast Dayvee Sutton is exposing destinations for the adventurous experiences they have to offer.

'Beyond the Usual' is must-see television that zeroes in on local culture, adventure sports, and unique activities. One minute, Dayvee is rappelling a rock crater in the Israeli desert, the next, she's eating wine and cheese next to alligators off the South Carolina coast.

In season one, Dayvee takes us from Colorado and South Carolina, to Indonesia, Norway and the British Virgin Islands. This show is experiential travel defined. Through the host's eyes you'll experience everything from her climb through steamy, bat-filled caves, to her jump into the ocean for a first go at snorkeling.

'Beyond the Usual' host Dayvee Sutton is a two-time Emmy Award Winning sports journalist, entertainment and lifestyle reporter, social commentator and entrepreneur. She's worked for ESPN, Comcast Sports, Turner Sports and CNN, including CNN's London bureau. She hosted an entertainment and lifestyle show for NBC Charlotte and covered sports for CBS Atlanta. Now Dayvee hosts travel segments for USA TODAY Network, CNN Airport Network, the national TV show "Coffee with America," and her digital travel series "Beyond the Usual." She created the popular lifestyle website The Daily Affair (http://www.daily-affair.com/) and also produces special segments and documentaries for various other outlets through her production company Dream Network Media (http://www.dreamnetworkmedia.com).

Season one of 'Beyond the Usual' features 40 digital episodes and debuts March 7, 2017 through a variety of on-demand streaming platforms. Visit The Daily Affair (http://www.daily-affair.com/p/beyond-usual.html) and click the Beyond the Usual tab to find "Where to Watch."

www.daily-affair.com/p/beyond-usual.html

Follow Dayvee Sutton @dayveesutton on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

For inquires, contact:

Dream Network Media

press@dreamnetworkmedia.com

678-653-2166

