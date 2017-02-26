News By Tag
New Author Tom Ersin Tracks Donald Trump's Takeover of the GOP
The GOP made a deal with Beelzebub after Barack Obama's 2008 election. In Barack vs. the Anti-PC, Tom Ersin chronicles how the Republican Party inadvertently enabled Donald Trump's rise to power and his takeover of their party.
Book -- Barack vs. the Anti-PC: Laying the Groundwork for a 2016 Donald Trump Presidential Run (Big Table Publishing Co., $17.)
Big Table Publishing Co. has announced the release of Barack vs. the Anti-PC: Laying the Groundwork for a 2016 Donald Trump Presidential Run, by Tom Ersin. Mr. Trump did not rise to the presidency on his good looks (or manners). The Republican Party made a deal with Beelzebub after Barack Obama's 2008 election. In return for tea party support of anti-Obama obstructionism, the GOP looked the other way and gave tacit approval to race-baiting and xenophobia. The Donald saw his opening, and Republican leaders ultimately lost their influence. Forget tacitness (that's a real word – we looked it up). Trump openly cheered the rampant intolerant nativism and anti-PC sentiment. The GOP base cheered him back, and he took over their party.
Barack vs. the Anti-PC is a humorously serious, chronological commentary of articles and essays interspersed with quotes and headlines. Most of these were published originally in the author's magazine during Obama's first term and second campaign. The book lays out the gradual loss of Republican leaders' control over their own party. By not denouncing the bigotry, they unwittingly told their people anything goes. Donald Trump heard that message loud and clear. To its shock, the GOP establishment has now reaped what it has sown. Barack vs. the Anti-PC documents that sowing.
--Reviews--
"A presentation of behind-the-scenes events most Americans are probably not aware of … literate, breezy, easy to understand and absorb … Republicans with a sense of humor will enjoy this book almost as much as Democrats. Republicans with no sense of humor will need antacid pills." (-- Robert Hilliard, Ph.D., playwright, author of Phillipa and The Greener Trees)
"Sharp wit, keen observations, and insightful interpretations … Future political historians will look back on Ersin's book with a debt of gratitude." (-- John Sheirer, M.A., professor of English, author of Make Common Sense Common Again)
--About Tom Ersin--
The author holds an advanced degree from Trump University, having risen to its most enlightened (and expensive) Operating Thetan Levels. No, wait — that's his Scientology training. Common mix-up. All seriousness aside, Ersin is a rare Macomb County, Michigan, liberal (yes, THAT Macomb County), communications professional, and potential author of three other books and a pamphlet.
Barack vs. the Anti-PC and excerpts are available at Amazon.com and http://FallacyReport.com. For review copies, interview requests, or more information, contact Tom Ersin at (586) 992-1485 or tom@fallacyreport.com. (Big Table Publishing Co., $17 | BigTableCo@aol.com | 617-592-5805)
