Businesses With Heart Event Promotes Socially Conscious Commerce

Businesses With Heart Networking Events

-- Classy Communications is partnering with Hearts Alive Village Animal Rescue for the third Businesses with Heart Networking Event happening on Tuesday, Mar 7 at the Beacon Center, 4505 West Hacienda Ave Suite G2, Las Vegas, Nevada 89118 from 9 am to noon.The Businesses with Heart Networking Event offers great opportunities for business owners to connect with non-profit organizations. Businesses that donate to Hearts Alive can be featured on the PR Connections:The Business Edition on KDWN 720AM and KDWN.COM during the event. Guy Dawson of Classy Communications started partnering with Hearts Alive Village Animal Rescue for these events in 2015 to bring together businesses and non-profit organizations in Las Vegas.Describing the motivation behind the creation of this event, Guy Dawson said, "We haven't done a Businesses With Heart Networking Event for awhile and it's exciting to bring our partners and the community together again. There is a high demand for events that help businesses and non-profit organizations grow and we have found a way to combine the two. Our events represent the burgeoning demand for social responsibility in the business world."The previous two events were quite successful, previously being held at the College of Southern Nevada Cheyenne campus in the Paul Laxalt Center. The Beacon Center is the perfect location for this event, considering the Beacon Center's dedication to supporting small business development and giving back to the community. The Beacon Center is representative of other businesses participating in this event in their motivations to support business development and the local community. In addition to the live radio broadcast by PR Connections, there is also an educational segment featuring Real Estate and Business Mogul Don Lainer. This educational segment will show business owners, entrepreneurs, and sales professionals how to generate more revenue, effectively network, and take full advantage of marketing opportunities.To register for this educational networking event, go to Tinyurl.com/h6qbsp6. For more information about the event contact Guy Dawson at (702) 845-6129 or by email at guydawson@classycommunications.net.