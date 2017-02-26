News By Tag
* Walk
* Train
* Exercise
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lead the Pack With the 6+ Multi-functional Dog Leash
Get Walking–New Lower Price Appeals to Dog Owners Everywhere
A Wonderkul spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We are so excited to make this leash available at an even more affordable price and we hope people will take advantage and more importantly take those four-legged, furry friends out for a walk!"
The 6+ Multi-functional Dog Leash promises to be the only leash dog owner's will ever need. It's easy configuration into whatever kind of leash is needed makes it a must have in every pet owner's gear.
The leash allows for a variety of configurations which makes it useful in almost any situation – training, service, walking, jogging, travelling, hiking, camping, and more. Any time control and versatility is needed the 6+ Multi-functional Dog Leash does the trick.
The 6+ Multi-functional Dog Leash features:
• 1 inch wide, black, high quality nylon that is flexible and durable
• 6 feet long, with clips at each end for easy on and off attachment
• Adjusts to lengths of:
- Short: 3'6" (42 inches)
- Medium: 4'4" (52 inches)
- Long: 5'7" (67 inches)
• 3 metal loops & clips at each end provide quick adjustment for multiple uses, such as,
- Over-the-shoulder & hands-free
- Walking two dogs
- On-the-spot adjustable length
- Use with training collars and harnesses
Doctors and scientist have long touted the benefits of a regular, brisk walk. A few of the benefits of walking for owner and pet are –
• Burns off energy and excess cortisol that builds up throughout a stressful day
• Strengthens bones, muscles and joints
• Slows down the aging process
In addition to the physical benefits of a regular walking routine with a canine companion, there's an additional emotional boost that both can enjoy – which includes –
• Stronger bond, connection and language between pet and owner
• Deeper connection with the neighborhood or community
• Personal experience of the natural environment
• Opportunity to get to know neighbors and other citizens of the community
The 6+ Multi-functional Leash provides control and versatility for any walk or outing –
• Adjust to medium length and it can be worn over the shoulder for hands-free control while walking or waiting at the veterinarian.
• Provides a quick-tie off at any length, while pets and their humans are out and about.
• Can be used while training a dog to walk under control –
1. Threading one end of the leash through the middle "O" ring, and then attaching it to a training collar or harness while connecting the other end to their regular collar enables more effective training.
2. As training begins the handler should use more of the end that's attached to the training collar, leaving the end attached to the regular collar with more slack.
3. As the dog learns how to walk under control, the handler will gradually transition so that more control is being applied to the leash end that is attached to the regular collar.
Wonderkul's 6+ Multi-functional Dog Leash is available at a new lower price exclusively on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Kay Janes
***@wonderkul.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse