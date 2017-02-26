 
College Career Results Introduces New Videos to Successfully Prepare Parents for College Admissions

Dream Schools to Go – College Career Counseling for Parents provides personal "online lifeline" for time-starved moms and dads with college-bound teens
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With today's complex college applications, skyrocketing tuition costs, uncertain job market for new grads, the college process can be a major dilemma giving frazzled, time-starved parents cause for grief. Now, moms and dads have a personal "online lifeline" to navigate the college admissions landscape with a new, affordable program called, Dream Schools to Go - College Career Counseling for Parents.

"There are plenty of "how to" resources written for college-bound teens," says Elizabeth Venturini, Founder of CollegeCareerResults, a California based private college consulting company. "But parents need an easy to understand program on the ins and outs of today's college admissions process too. Because they are the ones who do the initial admissions leg work for their teens and ultimately write out the tuition checks."

Affordably priced at $97.00, parents receive three easy to understand online video presentations on today's college admissions topics that are top of mind for busy parents with college-bound teens.  Each video helps parents cut through the college admissions chatter, understand the ins and outs of the college landscape, learn how to help their teen complete a college application, and guide their teen toward a college major and career path that will earn her/him a decent living after college graduation.

With the average public high school student providing little or no personal college admissions or career counseling for students, parents are on their own to get answers. "Researching information requires enormous time and energy. Parents are taking on a second job becoming college search managers for their teens," says Venturini. "Dream Schools to Go - College Career Counseling for Parents is designed for parents to quickly get up to speed on the college admissions process. And because the program is online it's available for easy access."

Venturini is committed to helping parents through the college admissions process to find the best academic, social, and financial fit for their children so they can graduate with a marketable degree, and not return home as boomerang kids. "Receiving help from a private college consultant like me is no longer considered a "splurge" for rich kids going to Ivy League schools," says Venturini. "For a $97.00 investment, Dream Schools to Go – College Career Counseling for Parents is probably the most affordable thing about college you are ever going to find." Dream Schools to Go – College Career Counseling for Parents is available for order at http://www.collegecareerresults.com.

About College Career Strategist Elizabeth Venturini:
College Career Strategist, Elizabeth Venturini gladly supports stressed-out, timed-starved parents who want the best college and career options for their teenagers.  Parents focus on family and job and receive the information they need to make a $100K plus education investment. Elizabeth is dedicated to helping parents stop wondering if they did all they could to help get their child into college and graduate with a degree to succeed in today's competitive workforce. To register for Elizabeth's programs call 949-636-9055, email at Elizabeth@CollegeCareerResults.com, or go to www.collegecareerresults.com.

Click to Share