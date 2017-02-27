 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Business
* 2017 Economy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


Boston Real Estate Market Forecast 2017 – Winston Rowe & Associates

Low inventory in the Boston real estate market means prices will remain high
 
BOSTON - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Business Market Trends

Boston clocked in as the third-hottest real estate market for this year —Boston was beat out by the likes of Los Angeles, Calif., at number two, and Phoenix, Ariz., at number one.

The low inventory in 2016 prompted many owners to sell at higher rates than when they purchased, resulting in more competition for buyers who in turn had fewer properties to choose from.

Additionally, the number of properties on the market in the region have been falling drastically; for the August-October 2006 quarter compared with the August-October 2016 quarter, the number units available in the city of Boston was 9,619 compared with 1,950.

Expect listing prices to continue to rise but interest rates may be a hindrance to continued appreciation.

As new developments open their doors to more residents, the rate of appreciation seen in the market over the past several years, may finally see some easing.

This article was prepared by Winston Rowe & Associates; they are a no upfront fee due diligence and consulting firm.

You can contact them at 248-246-2243 or visit them online at http://www.winstonrowe.com

Contact
Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
End
Source:Winston Rowe & Associates
Email:***@winstonrowe.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Business, 2017 Economy
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Lenders News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share