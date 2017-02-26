News By Tag
Get Ready for Spring Break With Hand Crafted Cotton Pouches - New Colorful Inventory
Wonderkul's Nepalese Crafted Zippered Pouches Make a Simple Organizer
These unique and useful coin purses are ideal for traveling or just day-to-day use in backpacks, pursed or briefcases. Sold in sets of three, the 4 x 5 inch pouches provide lots of options for keeping your things organized and easy to find.
As the number of "essential" items grows, so does the clutter in our bags, backpacks and suitcases. A simple, yet effective way to get "must-have" items organized for spring break travel is to use these multipurpose cotton pouches. Tuck away lip balms, ear-buds, phone chargers and more for quick and easy access wherever one may roam.
A Wonderkul spokesperson was quoted saying, "How many times have you rooted around in the bottom of your backpack looking for your ear-buds, only to find them inexplicably wrapped around your sunglasses? These little pouches are the perfect solution. I can easily fit all of my small tech accessories in one pouch and my lip balm and breath mints in another and I'm ready to hit the road! Getting organized with these cotton zippered pouches is such a simple, fun and effective solution—http://www.amazon.com/
People can relax and enjoy their spring break with an organized backpack instead of frantically digging for the small essentials. These unique, hand crafted, cotton zippered pouches make it easy to keep essential tech and other gear—like mobile plugs and cords, change, keys, cards and id, lip stick, makeup, gum, school supplies, etc—organized and at hand.
Contact: Kay Janes
***@wonderkul.com
