 
News By Tag
* Books
* Montaigne Medal
* Guzlowski
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726


Echoes Of Tattered Tongues By John Guzlowski Finalist For 2017 Montaigne Medal

 
 
Echoes of Tattered Tongues
Echoes of Tattered Tongues
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Books
* Montaigne Medal
* Guzlowski

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

LOS ANGELES - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Eric Hoffer Award announced yesterday that Echoes of Tattered Tongues: Memory Unfolded by John Guzlowski (Aquila Polonica, 2016) is a Finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal.

The Montaigne Medal is awarded to the most thought-provoking books of the year. These are either books that illuminate, progress, or redirect thought. This is an additional distinction beneath the Eric Hoffer Award umbrella. Winners will be announced in May 2017.

In Echoes of Tattered Tongues, Guzlowski uses an innovative structure of poetry and prose unfolding backwards in time to tell the story of war refugee immigrants in America. Raw and at the same time compassionate, Echoes of Tattered Tongues is a portrait of Guzlowski's family: his parents taken as slave laborers to German concentration camps during World War II; his sister and he born in Displaced Persons camps; the family struggling to build a new life in an America that did not want them. More info, including the book trailer, at: http://www.polandww2.com/echoes-of-tattered-tongues/echoes-of-tattered-tongues-about-the-book

"Deeply moving. A powerful, lasting, and sometimes shocking book. Superb," says Kelly Cherry, Poet Laureate of Virginia (2010–2012), about Echoes of Tattered Tongues.

"Our readers were quite touched by his writing," wrote Jane Kulow, Director, Virginia Center for the Book, in notifying Guzlowski's publisher, Aquila Polonica, that Guzlowski had been chosen as a featured speaker for the 2017 Virginia Festival of the Book (March 22–26, 2017).

More praise for Echoes of Tattered Tongues:
"Gut-wrenching narrative lyric poems."—Publishers Weekly
"Taut…beautifully realized." —World Literature Today
"A formally coherent, challenging, and important book" —Harvard Review
"A searing memoir." —Shelf Awareness
"Devastating, one-of-a-kind collection."Foreword Reviews
"Powerful…Deserves attention and high regard." —Kevin Stein, Poet Laureate of Illinois

Guzlowski is Professor Emeritus of English Literature at Eastern Illinois University, and currently lives in Lynchburg, Virginia. He received his B.A. in English Literature from the University of Illinois, and his M.A. and Ph.D. in English from Purdue University.

Over a writing career that spans more than 40 years, Guzlowski has amassed a significant body of published work in a wide range of genres: poetry, prose, literary criticism, reviews, fiction and nonfiction. His work has appeared in numerous national journals and anthologies, and in four prior books. Winner of the Illinois Arts Council's $7,500 Award for Poetry, Guzlowski has also been short-listed for the Bakeless Award and Eric Hoffer Award, and nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and four Pushcart Prizes. He has been honored by the Georgia State Commission on the Holocaust for his work.

Guzlowski's work has garnered high praise, including from Nobel Laureate Czesław Miłosz, who called Guzlowski's poetry "exceptional."

__________________

Aquila Polonica Publishing, http://www.polandww2.com, is an award-winning independent publisher based in Los Angeles, specializing in publishing the Polish WWII experience in English. The company is a member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP) and the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). Aquila Polonica's titles are distributed to the trade in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand by National Book Network, www.nbnbooks.com, and are available from fine bookstores, online retailers, and all major wholesalers.

The Eric Hoffer Award honors the memory of the great American philosopher Eric Hoffer by highlighting salient writing, as well as the independent spirit of small publishers. Since its inception, the Hoffer has become one of the largest international book awards for small, academic, and independent presses. More info at: http://www.hofferaward.com/Montaigne-Medal.html

Contact
Terry Tegnazian
***@aquilapolonica.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aquilapolonica.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Montaigne Medal, Guzlowski
Industry:Books
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aquila Polonica Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share