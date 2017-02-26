 
Chicago Real Estate Forecast 2017 – Winston Rowe & Associates

With Chicago home sales up 9.3 percent from the same month one year prior, the real estate market in January was equally as hot as the unseasonably balmy weather.
 
CHICAGO - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Estate Market Trends

With Chicago home sales up 9.3 percent compared to the same month one year prior,

In addition to a higher number of homes selling at a faster pace than before, data for January also showed a notable increase in Chicago home prices, which were up a surprising 12.4 percent over the same period in 2016. Unusually low inventory—an issue that also faced the market last year—is contributing to surging prices.

On the state level, Illinois median home prices have already recovered to the pre-recession levels. If that figure continues to increase into 2017, it will mark four straight years of price gains.

Winston Rowe & Associates, a no upfront fee commercial real estate finance firm that provides funding solutions for bridge and hard money funding solutions for apartment buildings and multifamily buildings is positioned for capital deployment for the Chicago area apartment acquisitions, rehab's and refi's in

With some of the most creative capitalization plans in the market that are designed meet the unique set of financial circumstances of each apartment and multifamily building transaction.

Some Key Program Features Available:

No Upfront Fees

Loan Amounts Start at $1,000,000.

Interest Only Option

Option Arm Programs Available

Non-Recourse Loans Available

Conduit Fixed-Rate and Floating-Rate Loans

When speed and experience are important and crucial to your apartment and multifamily investing success, a principal at Winston Rowe & Associates is always available to speak with prospective clients.

They can be contacted at 248-246-2243 or visit them online at http://www.winstonrowe.com

Contact
Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
End
Winston Rowe & Associates
Email:***@winstonrowe.com Email Verified
