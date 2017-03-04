News By Tag
New Book Release: Good Guys Always Win: How To Become Your Own Hero And Live The Life You Deserve
BEING OUR OWN HERO! There is an old saying that states, "Good Guys Never Win." I am here to tell you, whether you are a "Good Guy" or "Good Girl," if you focus on the right things in the life, and don't allow yourself to be defined by your past, you will always win. In "Good Guys Always Win," you will hear all too familiar stories of trial and error, being picked on, bullied, and ones of lacking self-belief. You will find that in the end... persistence and commitment to the growth process are the way to live the best life possible.
"Your failures will always open the doors to your successes!" -Scott Aaron
Acknowledgment From The Author
My story does not differ from anyone else's. We all travel the same path. We are thought about. We are conceived. We are born. We live. The only thing that separates me from you is some people choose to stay on a path of destruction or mediocrity, rather than a life of prosperity and purpose. If you only gain one piece of inspiration from this book, my purpose has been served. Thank you to all that have inspired me, motivated me, captivated me, and moved me to become the man I am and continue to work on being each day. I love you Tara, Mom, Dad, Blair, and Taylor.
About Scott Aaron
Scott is an 18 year veteran of the health and wellness industry as a former certified personal trainer, certified sports nutritionist, and fitness club owner. Scott now focuses his passion for helping others through the means of social media, public speaking, and online wellness coaching. Scott is a true believer that if you believe, you absolutely can achieve. Scott has been featured in local and national publications for his expertise in health, wellness, nutrition, and inspiration.
Book Details:
Good Guys Always Win: How To Become Your Own Hero And Live The Life You Deserve
By Scott Aaron
Publisher: Self Published
Genre: Personal Development/
66 pages
Language: English
Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1542369701
The book is available in both e-book and paperback world-wide on Amazon and Createspace. Visit http://bit.ly/
