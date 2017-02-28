Commercial Fire Alarms: Your 1st Line of Defense in Protecting Employees, Clients & Property

News By Tag
Fire Ranger is committed to building awareness of the critical importance of fire alarms for both residential and commercial protection. Enough cannot be said on this subject. There are staggering statistics from the most reputable fire authorities that depict the devastating effects of not having fire safety equipment or not having it in good, working order. Loss of life, property and the emotional and financial cost of recovering and rebuilding after a fire, are serious consequences from not having the correct fire alarms and smoke detectors in your home or business.
An example of some of these statistics from the NFPA – National Fire Protection Agency include:
· Smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional escape time. In 2009-2013, smoke alarms sounded in more than half (53%) of the fires reported to U.S. fire departments.
· Three of every five fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (38%) or no working smoke alarms (21%).
· The death rate per 100 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms (1.18 deaths vs. 0.53 deaths per 100 fires).
· In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half (46%) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.
· Dead batteries caused one-quarter (24%) of the smoke alarm failures.
It is important to note that commercial and residential structures are safer with a fully compliant, correctly installed fire alarm in place. In the case of commercial structures, it is also critical to have a working fire safety program in place that is regularly tested and practiced by employees.
Fire Ranger has been proudly servicing clients and accounts across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. All Fire Ranger technicians and employees are state licensed, insured and approved carriers of the transport workers identification card (T.W.I.C) having passed the federal and military security clearance program, drug screening and background checks.
