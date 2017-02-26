Country(s)
The Introverted Entrepreneur: They Do Exist and Quietly Run Profitable Businesses
Serial entrepreneur, Azalea McKinney, talks with This Woman Knows Editor-in-Chief and The Whole Woman Virtual Summit Co-Host, Lisa N. Alexander, on how she built several successful businesses all while being an introvert.
McKinney, a single mother of two originally from Watts (a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California) shares her entrepreneurial story. When asked about the success of her second business startup, High Heel Junkie—an e-commerce shoe store—McKinney says she wasn't ready for what came with that success.
McKinney says there were lots of demands on her time as a successful business owner. There were events and receptions to attend but she would have much rather stayed at home reading a book.
However, as a self-proclaimed introvert who loves making money she knows how to turn the businesswoman on and off, much like Beyoncé who would turn her alter ego, Sasha Fierce, on and off for her performances.
You can watch the interview in its entirety here.
McKinney is a speaker at this year's The Whole Woman Virtual Summit and will share 10 Tips to the Perfect Launch.
The summit is a weeklong event curated to bring women new, passionate voices in the areas of mind, body, spirit, work, relationships and justice and is hosted by Alexander and Certified Christian Life Coach and businesswoman, Kerry Connelly. In addition to topics such as women's health and personal development, conversations about social justice, racism, white allies, and feminism, will be addressed as well.
The Whole Woman Virtual Summit will also feature a special panel discussion on the very timely topics of social justice, racism, and global sisterhood.
Other summit speakers include Denika Carothers, Gioia DeCari, Dr. Megan Fleming PhD, Cordelia Gaffar, Shoshanna Hecht, Dani Hughes, Catrice M. Jackson, Idelette McVicker, Jory Micah, April Peters, Valerie Sanchez, Kate Schell and Alyssa Snow.
Summit participants can save $20 off registration by using the discount code WWS17TWK. To hear McKinney speak, register online.
