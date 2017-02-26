 
Abanondoned Heating Oil Tanks Plague New Jersey Foreclosure Properties !

Most Foreclosure Properties built before 1980 possible had oil heat at one time. Many of these tanks were never removed and leaking, Environmental Systems Oil Tank Sweeps with GPR can find these buried headaches.
 
MATAWAN, N.J. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Many foreclosure properties for sale by Financial Instituions sound like a good deal but buyers should be cautious of possible heating oil tank contamination. Remediation of heating oil tanks can be expensive and can impact ground water and soils. Environmental Systems provides Ground Penetrating Radar Scans for Oil Tank Sweeps using state of the art geophysical equipment to find buried tanks down to a depth of 18 feet. Environmentall Systems can also test soil and ground water on site to idenify possible contamination issues. Any foreclosur ehome being considered for purchased should be tested prior to bidding or puchase. Since most of these properties have strict "as is" clauses the buyer could be responsible for pay remediation costs of over $100,000. Environmental Systems has over 20 years experience with testing, locating and remediating gasoline and heating oil tanks. Environmental Systems provides state wide service for commercial and residential properties.

To obtain additional information contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com

Tags:Realtor Com, Environmental Inspection, Oil Tank Sweeps
Industry:Real Estate
Location:matawan - New Jersey - United States
Click to Share