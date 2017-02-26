News By Tag
Peruvian Revolutionary Leader's Real Life Center Focus of Thriller Novel
Abimael Guzman, the fourth sword of communism, real life's journey becomes an author's context for this novel thriller series introducing a Native American action hero.
Lone Wolf grew up in the Arizona desert. His grandfather passed down to him the wisdom and survival skills of his Native American ancestors. He then honed his strengths in the United States Army. He was recruited by the CIA and further trained in stealth skills for recon missions. He never thought those missions could be used for nefarious purposes. He accepted a mission that he could not complete for moral reasons. He turned away and became a soldier for hire to cut through the red tape in planning a hostage rescue. Lone Wolf is a skilled "skywalker" hired by construction companies to bolt the girders of a skyscraper together. A "skywalker" can do the jobs that no one else can do while working at extraordinary elevations close to the clouds.
The Shining Path revolutionaries can be tracked back to CIA data in the 1980's where they scourged and killed approximately 70,000 Peruvian citizens. This was instrumental in an attempt to covert Peru into another Cuba.
Shining Path is so extensive in research, history, action-paced scenes, and in-depth shock value. It's hard for a reader to place this in just one genre due to the full robustness of this read. It could be more action packed than Jack Reacher meets Mission Impossible on steroids.
You can tell within the first two chapters that William Schnorbach wrote from insider knowledge. He spent 2 years in Peru prior to the ending of the Shining Path period in 1992. Schnorbach takes great care in making the reader feel included in the story by richly detailing the history and facts as well as crisply prompting the reader through the intense scenes. The founder of "Sendero Luminoso", Abimael Guzman, is portrayed in an accurate manner. He had molded himself as the fourth sword of communism, (after Marx, Lenin and Mao). While his ultimate demise ended the threat to Peru's sovereignty, his real life journey provides the author with the setting and context for this novel.
William Schnorbach's earlier novel "Einsteins Garden", broke through the history of the Afro-Brazilian culture. Even though it is slated as a romantic drama, the novel unravels the unexplained mysteries of their culture. The novel is rich in accuracy explaining how they ventured on slave ships to the new world from the 16th to the 18th centuries. They brought with them religious curios and a religion that was potent and creatively syncretized behind the eyes of their masters.
