 
News By Tag
* Thriller
* Naples florida
* Peru Revolution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726


Peruvian Revolutionary Leader's Real Life Center Focus of Thriller Novel

Abimael Guzman, the fourth sword of communism, real life's journey becomes an author's context for this novel thriller series introducing a Native American action hero.
 
 
Shining Path by William Schnorbach
Shining Path by William Schnorbach
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thriller
* Naples florida
* Peru Revolution

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
* Features

NAPLES, Fla. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- William Schnorbach, author of " Einstein's  Garden", has launched a new work of fiction, " Shining Path" (Aristos Press).  Lone Wolf is introduced as the action hero, hired by a United States Senator to rescue a Congresswoman from members of Peru's Maoist inspired revolutionaries, "Sendero Luminoso".  The name means Shining Path in English.

Lone Wolf grew up in the Arizona desert. His grandfather passed down to him the wisdom and survival skills of his Native American ancestors. He then honed his strengths in the United States Army. He was recruited by the CIA and further trained in stealth skills for recon missions. He never thought those missions could be used for nefarious purposes.  He accepted a mission that he could not complete for moral reasons. He turned away and became a soldier for hire to cut through the red tape in planning a hostage rescue. Lone Wolf is a skilled "skywalker" hired by construction companies to bolt the girders of a skyscraper together. A "skywalker" can do the jobs that no one else can do while working at extraordinary elevations close to the clouds.

The Shining Path revolutionaries can be tracked back to CIA data in the 1980's where they scourged and killed approximately 70,000 Peruvian citizens. This was instrumental in an attempt to covert Peru into another Cuba.

Shining Path is so extensive in research, history, action-paced scenes, and in-depth shock value. It's hard for a reader to place this in just one genre due to the full robustness of this read. It could be more action packed than Jack Reacher meets Mission Impossible on steroids.

You can tell within the first two chapters that William Schnorbach wrote from insider knowledge.  He spent 2 years in Peru prior to the ending of the Shining Path period in 1992. Schnorbach takes great care in making the reader feel included in the story by richly detailing the history and facts as well as crisply prompting the reader through the intense scenes.  The founder of "Sendero Luminoso", Abimael Guzman, is portrayed in an accurate manner. He had molded himself as the fourth sword of communism, (after Marx, Lenin and Mao). While his ultimate demise ended the threat to Peru's sovereignty, his real life journey provides the author with the setting and context for this novel.

William Schnorbach's earlier novel "Einsteins Garden", broke through the history of  the Afro-Brazilian culture. Even though it is slated as a romantic drama, the novel unravels the unexplained mysteries of their culture.  The novel is rich in accuracy explaining how they ventured on slave ships to the new world from the  16th to the 18th centuries. They brought with them religious curios and a religion that was potent and creatively syncretized behind the eyes of their masters.

If you are looking for something very interesting to read right now. Look inside this book and enjoy the free preview of the first two chapters on Amazon :  https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Path-Lone-Wolf-Thriller-eb...

William Schnorbach can be contacted at bsbach@aol.com or (239) 572-1053

Bernard Rath, Publisher can be contacted at brathe@yahoo.com or

(702)285-4437

https://www.facebook.com/aristospress or PO Box 115, Naples, FL 34106

Contact
Bernard Rath
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Independent Publisger News
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Thriller, Naples florida, Peru Revolution
Industry:Books
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Independent Publisher News News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share