News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. announces growth in print sales and eBooks sales for 2016
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, reports an increase in earnings for print sales and eBooks sales for 2016.
Starting with over thirty book titles, JCP now represents over 180 titles and 0ver 100 authors.
Their accomplished growth comes from their company's core structure as a hybrid press. Viewed as offering the best of traditional publishing and self-publishing, JCP's model provides personal service and marketing to their authors.
"Similar to self-publishing, our authors retain control of their literary works," states business owner and publisher, Janie Jessee. "Our model works for business-minded authors. And similar to traditional publishing, JCP pays royalties to our authors and provides distribution services for our authors."
Hybrid Publishing has emerged in the recent years and occupies the middle ground between traditional and self-publishing. There are different models, but it has grown in acceptance and offers a good blend of both traditional publishing and self-publishing.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books, fiction to nonfiction and more. "At JCP, we believe every story needs a book, and our company's model reflects it!"
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit http://www.jancarolpublishing.com/
Follow JCP on Facebook.
Media Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Janie C Jessee
4239269983
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse