News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WOA International Music Festival Ends On A High Note At The Hard Rock Hotel
The 9th WOA International Music Festival in association with 9XO and Fiesta Beach Resort rocked Goa with a week of sold out whirlwind performances across the best music venues and open air concerts in the holiday capital of the region.
There were artist music videos and the official tour rockumentary filmed for the entirety of the tour on the beautiful property of the Fiesta Beach Resort who were the official hosts of the 9th WOA Music Festival this year. Fans will be pleased to know that the new music videos filmed during the tour for AS IS and a surprise live music video of Sam Julian, including the official music video for Oliver Sean's new radio hit single 'First Move' will be featured on 9XO, the official media partner of the 9th WOA Music Festival and other channels in the coming months. The tour rockumentery, which features fans from all the gigs of the 9th WOA Music Festival, including at the Saturday Night Market Arpora, Koi, Fiesta, Flying Dolphin and the Hard Rock Hotel Goa will be featured on the WOA TV Show, with audio excerpts from the concerts to be played all this month on the WOAFM99 Radio Show, who were the official radio partners of the festival.
The tour rockumentary short promo, photos and sound bytes of the WOA Music Festival 2017 are being uploaded on the WOA Facebook page @WOAInternational, Twitter page @WOArecords and the Latest News section of the WOA Entertainment website.
The WOA Events and A&R team are already planning the 10th Annual WOA International Music Festival and they are calling it the Big One, being the 10th anniversary edition. The WOA Events team plan to have several of the past WOA Festival artists on the 10th Edition of the WOA Music Festival, including new artists that haven't been introduced to the region yet. Announcements have already been made that WOA's KMille the soul singer from New Jersey, Nias a WOA Elite Roster pop artist from NYC and MTV EMA Nominee Oliver Sean (WOA Festival Alum), including other surprise artists and bollywood stars will be part of the festival in 2018. Artists who would like to be part of the festival only or the full all expense paid tour (by joining the WOA Roster), are invited to submit for a slot on the festival or the artist roster (to be part of the all expense paid tour). Submissions are now exclusively open at http://www.woarecords.com/
For the latest updates, tour rockumentary updates, music video snippets and loads of photos from this years festival and tour please visit www.woarecordsindiatour.com
Contact
W.O.A International
***@woarecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse