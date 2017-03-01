 
News By Tag
* Indiegogo
* Dance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Jump Theatre's Springboard 2017 New Works

San Francisco, CA, United States, March, 2017, a company named Jump Theater announced today that it is raising funds via crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com.
 
 
Support Jump
Support Jump
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Indiegogo
* Dance

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

SAN FRANCISCO - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Jump has gotten an in-kind grant from American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, under their Community Space Sharing Initiative to present Springboard Series IX, new short plays, passages, and monologues created by local writers. These playwrights responded to Jump's central goal creating theater work that reflects authentic views of mental illness. These works include monologues (Diana Slampyak, Suzanne Gamble and Jeanne Lupton;) short works (Ashley Smiley and Gaetana Caldwell-Smith) and a full-length play (Roberta D'Alois). The series will be a gathering of writers and audience responders to the issues exhibited in our work.

Jump Theater is a supported venture of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit. Donations to Jump Theatre must be made payable to Fractured Atlas just and are tax-deductible to the degree allowed by law.

Jump Theater's central goal is to present quality works of theater that recount real stories of mental illness from a varietyt of points of view. Jump artists creates plays, short works and solo pieces and source their work through an outreach to local and other artists and social service agencies.

Jump! Is seeking funds to pay for:

• Insurance costs for the festival

• Artist fees for writers, actors, and technical help

• Other associated costs for marketing and administrative help

With just 12 days left in this campaign, your support is needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Jump Theatre's Springboard 2017 New Works" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

Have a look at the Indiegogo page for more information:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/support-jump-theatre-s...

Media Contact
Roberta D'Alois
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Jump! Theatre
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Indiegogo, Dance
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funding Successful News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share