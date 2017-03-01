Jump Theatre's Springboard 2017 New Works

San Francisco, CA, United States, March, 2017, a company named Jump Theater announced today that it is raising funds via crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com.

--Jump has gotten an in-kind grant from American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, under their Community Space Sharing Initiative to present Springboard Series IX, new short plays, passages, and monologues created by local writers. These playwrights responded to Jump's central goal creating theater work that reflects authentic views of mental illness. These works include monologues (Diana Slampyak, Suzanne Gamble and Jeanne Lupton;) short works (Ashley Smiley and Gaetana Caldwell-Smith)and a full-length play (Roberta D'Alois). The series will be a gathering of writers and audience responders to the issues exhibited in our work.Jump Theater is a supported venture of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit. Donations to Jump Theatre must be made payable to Fractured Atlas just and are tax-deductible to the degree allowed by law.Jump Theater's central goal is to present quality works of theater that recount real stories of mental illness from a varietyt of points of view. Jump artists creates plays, short works and solo pieces and source their work through an outreach to local and other artists and social service agencies.• Insurance costs for the festival• Artist fees for writers, actors, and technical help• Other associated costs for marketing and administrative help, your support is needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "" get funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.Have a look at the Indiegogo page for more information: