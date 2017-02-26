G2A Deal Brings Amazing 5 Games Pack in India

G2A.COM, world's digital gaming marketplace leader' has launched it's first-ever G2A Deal that offers a set of "five most popular games" at unbelievable lowest price ever in India. The pack of games includes Lords of the Fallen, Syberia 1 & 2, Dirt 3, and SUPERHOT and all these is only for 150 INR. The objective of G2A.com behind the G2A Deal is to fetch bunch of fantastic games on a definite interval with most cost effective price tag for game lovers of country.

--is brought to you by 'G2A Direct' which has been created exclusively to bring great games straight from developer and publisher at common support system for game buyers located across the globe. As part of a rewards program for loyal customers, G2A is ensuring everyone can enjoy fantastic game titles no matter what their budget is! G2A will periodically release newand each one will be filled with a different set of hand-selected game titles right from the game developers or publishers themselves having no involvement of third-party sellers. The direct deal ensures the most cost effective price for game lovers and it will be only available at G2A.com.says, "G2A Deal is the newest product in G2A's lineup and shockingly good games at unbelievably low prices, and that's not all. G2A Deal will also feature discount codes, and even more rewards for game buyers in the coming months. Games can be purchase by following easy steps at G2A.com and that too without moving anywhere, at your PC."The best way to purchase the game via G2A Deal is to use option of subscription. Through subscription method, the buyer will be eligible to avail all available discounts and offers of G2A Deal. By selecting payment mode, you can get the game code at PC immediately. Also G2A Pay can be used as wallet to pay for future purchase from G2A.com.