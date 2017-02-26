News By Tag
Taxi Taxi Offers Advanced Taxi Booking Platform Which is More Efficient with Prompt Responses
Taxi Taxi's excellence in service
What makes this mobile app superior is the affordable fare, on-time service, 24x7 availability, and emergency alert system, besides a delightful customer service. To ensure that language is no barrier to any of our passengers inreceiving a peerless taxi service, we have incorporated Tamil language for all native users. During a time when cab-service industry was highly unregulated Taxi Taxi takes pride in having revolutionised the industry by associating safety and luxury with affordable fare.
Exclusive features
a) On Time Pickup: We provide a whole new booking experience with prompt responses and point-to-point pickups.
b) E-wallet Payment: The users are given the unique opportunity to make payments via e-wallets for a quicker and convenient transaction.
c) Secured App: Placing safety of the passengers first, the application is enabled with secure servers to protect the privacy and security of the user information.
d) Precise location information: The application is integrated with Google Maps to provide precise location information and accurate search results for customers.
e) Referral bonus: We offer you the exclusive feature to receive referral bonus for the friends you refer to book rides through our application.
f) Rate your driver: You can rate your driver for the service after each ride.
Maximum comfort, safety and satisfaction
You can choose your preferred car from an array of vehicle types like mini, sedan and SUV. There are also multiple payment options available for the maximum comfort and satisfaction of customers. All the drivers are trained extensively to render disciplined and hospitable service to customers.
Cab booking made easy
Taxi Taxi comprises the superior and optimal in-app features that represent the relevance of taxi booking mobile applications. With the functionality for instant booking, the app is enriched with all essential features that serve to be a quick and easy alternative to the conventional method of manually hiring taxis.
Download the app in 2 easy steps
You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or your mobile app store. On providing your email ID or mobile number, the download link will be sent to the respective email ID or mobile device. You can also use the QR code to download the app. To start using the app, you need to register, providing your email ID and mobile number. You can cancel the ride only through the app.
Get in touch with Taxi Taxi
For more details visit https://www.taxitaxi.co.in/
