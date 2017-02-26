 
News By Tag
* Earrings Store Toronto
* Fine Sterling Jewelry
* Online Jewelry Stores Canada
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kanata
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726


Welcome Spring & April Fools Sale (March 15-31): 70% Off On Selected Items On April 1, 2017

New Spring Arrivals (Featured Items) & April Fools Sale with 70% Off On 1st April 2017 at Genus Jewels!
 
 
Rings Store Toronto
Rings Store Toronto
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Earrings Store Toronto
Fine Sterling Jewelry
Online Jewelry Stores Canada

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Kanata - Ontario - Canada

KANATA, Ontario - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels" welcomes the Spring in its own style with a whole new stock of Spring arrivals made for all its fashion-loving customers. To do some good for them and celebrate the April Fools day with pride and passion, the company has decided to open a special sale starting 15 March and ending on 31 March. Moreover, the very April Fools day, i.e. 1 April is going to be memorable for all Genus Jewels customers as they would get a wonderful chance to save big thanks to the huge 70% discount on a range of selected products. If you're a potential or existing Genus Jewels customer, you have a number of great opportunities all this Spring to make your purchases big and worthy . No coupon code is needed.

Genus Jewels is exclusively for middle class working women who wish to have stunning fashion accessories but cannot go for it due to financial troubles. All Genus Jewels products are reasonably priced and excellent in quality making it a strong value for money option. The regular discount offers provided by the company are amazing and highly acclaimed by its users. The huge 70% discount on the first day of April is no less than a historical giveaway by the jewelry store. The store is being loaded with a range of new Spring arrivals very soon and the stock will be updated every week.

If you are looking for a customer-friendly online jewelry store that offers low-cost quality items, you won't get a better choice than Genus Jewels. It's a specialized department store that offers an amazing range of trendy jewelry and collectibles at affordable prices. Middle class working women, who want those classy fashion items but don't have the budget for it, should go for Genus Jewels. The store truly cares for its customers, and provides amazing sales and discounts all through the year. Every single Genus Jewels item is carefully designed to meet the latest fashion needs and quality standards. The items include necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants and many more. The store offers FREE SHIPPING in Ontario.

To explore more about the store, please visit their website: https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:       Genusjewels.com, 11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9

76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0

Contact
GENUS JEWELS
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
End
Source:GENUS JEWELS
Email:***@genusjewels.com
Tags:Earrings Store Toronto, Fine Sterling Jewelry, Online Jewelry Stores Canada
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Kanata - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Content Publisher PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share