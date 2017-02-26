News By Tag
3 Indian Wedding Decoration Ideas Trending In 2017
It seems that the New Year has a lot in store. With 2017 bringing in a lot of new trends in every sphere, Indian wedding decoration ideas are not behind.
Try out these 3 mind-blowing wedding decoration ideas, latest in 2017.
3 Trending Indian Wedding Decoration Ideas 2017:
• Go Eco-Friendly
Embracing the nature and preserving its beauty is the magic of healthy, happier life. Most couples today are opting for the eco-friendly theme to promote sustainability of Mother Earth even on their D-day.
"Use All Green Products To Ornament The Venue."
• For venue selection, one can opt for garden wedding Bangalore. One can also choose one's backyard.
• However, a green wedding can be arranged indoors as well, that too perfectly.
• All flowers you get might not be organic as most farms use chemicals. In this case, it's better to contact reliable flower decorators in Bangalore who will get you all organic florals.
• You can use seed packets or saplings on small pots as favors for your guests.
• Use different varieties of flowers and plants to decorate the venue.
• Bohemian Style Of Wedding
Try out some boldness with boho designs! One must note that bold bohemian is not Bollywood retro, it is more artisanal.
"Chic Is The Word Here"
• Drop those printed curtains and drapes; bold hues for wedding stage decoration is the new trend.
• Instead of marigolds, decorators are using baby breaths for anapter bohemian style.
• Make sure there is dreaminess everywhere for the perfect boho feel.
• If you are marrying in monsoon, keep umbrellas. You can use those for decorating the mandap as well.
• Apart from flowers, large peacock feathers would be a wonderful decorative idea.
Once you hire an experienced decorator in Bangalore, more than half of your work is done there. They will even guide you to choose the ideal wedding locations in Bangalore.
• Minimalism Works Wonders
Heavy gold jewelry, heavily decorated lehengas, thick garlands of flowers – Indian weddings are incomplete without all these. But as said, it's 2017; couples prefer to keep things simple with minimalistic décor.
"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication."
• Instead of chandelier, couples are sticking to just fairly lights for reception stage decoration.
• Simple linens and crystal bottles with some flowers are enough to grace the tables for your guests.
• Transparent seating arrangements give a classic, contemporary look.
• For the wedding couple, make sure to keep your dresses as simple as possible to match with the décor.
• Avoid bold colors and stick to neutral hues. Or you can choose contrasts like aqua and khaki, white, pale green and black, tangerine and yellow, silver and yellow, etc.
The experienced professionals will help you with more innovative ideas on everything, from marriage to cocktail party decorations
Contact
Syed Atif
917411111011
***@meltingflowers.com
