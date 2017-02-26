News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
65 International Delegates from 26 countries visited LPU
•LPU Faculty at Mittal Business School briefed delegates about entrepreneurship and leadership development activities adopted at LPU & in India
Welcoming the delegates, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "We are very happy to receive delegation from so many countries. I want to share that 2000+ international students from 50+ countries are studying at LPU with great interest. Every year new countries are being added in this list. Under this visit, we have once again discussed the things of mutual interest to further develop professional relationships with these countries and explore possibilities of exchange programmes."
The vast delegation covered two International Programmes: 'Innovative Leadership for Organization Growth & Excellence (ILOGE) and 'Entrepreneurship for Small Business Trainers/Promoters (ESB-TP)'. In addition, delegation also had special international programme on 'Rural Enterprise Planning & Promotion (REPP) at LPU Campus. Director International Affairs at LPU Mr Aman Mittal illustrated about the systems of ease and comfort at LPU to address the needs of international students and to facilitate their admissions and stay at LPU.
The delegation was from Russia, Vietnam, Philippines, Tajikistan, Iran, Peru, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Myanmar, Tunisia, Botswana, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Bangladesh, Bhutan, D.R. Congo, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mali, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zambia. Ms. Nazira (Tajikistan)
For more details visit-http://www.lpu.in/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse