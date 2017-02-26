65 International Delegates from 26 countries visited LPU

•LPU Faculty at Mittal Business School briefed delegates about entrepreneurship and leadership development activities adopted at LPU & in India

-- An International delegation of 65 participants from 26 countries visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) today. The delegates were accompanied by senior government officials from developing countries. The delegates were on a mission to instill entrepreneurial culture prevalent at LPU in their respective country. LPU Faculty at Mittal Business School briefed delegates about entrepreneurship and leadership development activities adopted at LPU & in India. Delegates also learnt about the best teaching practices and student exchange opportunities at LPU. Delegation revealed an enthusiastic interest in collaborative LPU educational programmes, and was seen eager to promote LPU in their countries as an outstanding education destination.Welcoming the delegates, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "We are very happy to receive delegation from so many countries. I want to share that 2000+ international students from 50+ countries are studying at LPU with great interest. Every year new countries are being added in this list. Under this visit, we have once again discussed the things of mutual interest to further develop professional relationships with these countries and explore possibilities of exchange programmes."Mr Mittal added: "In this context, we have tried hard to develop delegates as professional innovative leaders, trainers and promoters of entrepreneurship development."The vast delegation covered two International Programmes: 'Innovative Leadership for Organization Growth & Excellence (ILOGE) and 'Entrepreneurship for Small Business Trainers/Promoters (ESB-TP)'. In addition, delegation also had special international programme on 'Rural Enterprise Planning & Promotion (REPP) at LPU Campus. Director International Affairs at LPU Mr Aman Mittal illustrated about the systems of ease and comfort at LPU to address the needs of international students and to facilitate their admissions and stay at LPU.The delegation was from Russia, Vietnam, Philippines, Tajikistan, Iran, Peru, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Myanmar, Tunisia, Botswana, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Bangladesh, Bhutan, D.R. Congo, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mali, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zambia. Ms. Nazira (Tajikistan), Ms Shirina (Uzbekistan), Ms Kinley (Bhutan), Mrs Saloara (Bangladesh), Mrs Yaudika (Peru) expressed their great happiness to be at LPU, which all of them considered as one of the top universities of the Asia.