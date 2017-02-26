News By Tag
SIEC Education Organizing US Application Day on 25th March 2017 for Study in USA
To study in the USA is a dream come true for many and we make reaching that dream a simpler and exciting journey. You can study in the USA without much hassle about the applications and reliable information with us. To help you out, we are organizing a US Application day, a ritual kept alive to help students realize their potential.
Courses offered in the USA:
There is a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses that you can choose from in order to study in the USA. Some of them are as follows:
· Engineering
· Computers and Technology
· Medicine and Health
· Social Sciences
· Art
· Business and Management
· Culture & Languages
· Education & Humanities
· Politics and Law
· Performing Arts & Music
These are just a few from the huge range of opportunities you are bestowed with.
SIEC with its more than twenty years of experience in assisting students getting admission in Universities across the world and specialized career counselors promises you an unforgettable and exuberant experience. You will enjoy our expert guidance at each and every step of the application with assistance wherever possible. Get the chance to explore something new and be a part of the once-again-great USA.
All you have to do is come attend the US Application Day on the 25th of March 2017. The necessary details[A1] are attached below. For any assistance or queries, you can contact us now[A2] .
Website- http://siecindia.com
Phone- 011-43765500
Address- SIEC Education Pvt. Ltd., B-2/9, 1st Floor, Opp. Happy Model School, Janakpuri, New Delhi 110 058
Media Contact
+919779046382
***@siecindia.com
