 
News By Tag
* Study In Usa
* Study Abroad
* Student Visa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726


SIEC Education Organizing US Application Day on 25th March 2017 for Study in USA

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Study In Usa
Study Abroad
Student Visa

Industry:
Education

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Events

NEW DELHI, India - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The USA till date remains one of the top choices as a study destination amongst International Students. The USA saw the highest International students from China followed by India last year and the numbers are just expected to grow.  With the highest number of Educational Institutions, which accounts for some of the most prestigious and top-ranking institutes in the world, the USA is known for its strong presence in the technology sector. A hub for inventions, there is no lack of opportunities in this country.

To study in the USA is a dream come true for many and we make reaching that dream a simpler and exciting journey. You can study in the USA without much hassle about the applications and reliable information with us. To help you out, we are organizing a US Application day, a ritual kept alive to help students realize their potential.

Courses offered in the USA:

There is a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses that you can choose from in order to study in the USA. Some of them are as follows:

·         Engineering

·         Computers and Technology

·         Medicine and Health

·         Social Sciences

·         Art

·         Business and Management

·         Culture & Languages

·         Education & Humanities

·         Politics and Law

·         Performing Arts & Music

These are just a few from the huge range of opportunities you are bestowed with.

SIEC with its more than twenty years of experience in assisting students getting admission in Universities across the world and specialized career counselors promises you an unforgettable and exuberant experience. You will enjoy our expert guidance at each and every step of the application with assistance wherever possible.  Get the chance to explore something new and be a part of the once-again-great USA.

All you have to do is come attend the US Application Day on the 25th of March 2017. The necessary details[A1]  are attached below. For any assistance or queries, you can contact us now[A2] .

Website- http://siecindia.com

Phone- 011-43765500

Address- SIEC Education Pvt. Ltd., B-2/9, 1st Floor, Opp. Happy Model School, Janakpuri, New Delhi 110 058

Media Contact
+919779046382
***@siecindia.com
End
Source:SIEC India
Email:***@siecindia.com Email Verified
Tags:Study In Usa, Study Abroad, Student Visa
Industry:Education
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share