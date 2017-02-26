 
India's Leading Pharmaceutical Exporter Oddway International Enters Russian Market

Indian Pharma Company, Oddway International is set to grow bigger in the Russian market
 
 
Oddway International - Pharmaceuticals Wholesale Supplier
NEW DELHI, India - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- While Oddway International continues to be a major exporter of generic drugs to traditional markets such as US, UK, China, etc, it is also increasing its reach to other nations like Russia.

Oddway International is the largest supplier of cost-effective generic medicines to the developed world. With the widest range of medicines available for exports, we are all set to become the leader of pharmaceutical exports to Russia.

Our extensive distribution network has continued for the last 6 years have made us to command strong global presence.

We provides oncology drugs, antibiotics, hepatitis medicines, medication for intestinal infections and many other life saving medication to the Russian market including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Saransk, Orenburg, Ryazan, Penza, Tyumen, Naberezhnye Chelny, etc.

About ODDWAY INTERNATIONAL

Oddway International is founded with a purpose of helping people who buy medicines in wholesale regularly by providing them access to genuine medicines at discounted prices. We are a one-stop destination for pharmaceutical and medical products. Our network enables our customers to get easy access to affordable medication. We receives a lot of attention at the highest levels. Our offered drugs are quite popular in international market, owing to products good quality and low prices.

For more info about us, please visit our site : http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Download Our App On Google Play and IOS also. It takes a maximum 60 seconds.*

Tags:Oddwayinternational, Hepatitis Drugs Russia, Wholesale Medicine Supplier
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
