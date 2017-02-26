Packers and movers Pune rates celebrate success story at Novotel Hotel - Hadapsar

Summary: Movers Packers Pune Rates, the renowned relocation assistance and quotes provider commemorates its remarkable success story at Novotel Hotel, Hadapsar.

-- Movers Packers Rates Pune, the renowned name in the relocation industry and top rank provider of quotes celebrates its saga of success. Novotel Hotel in Hadapsar has been selected as the venue for the event. Plans have been made. The organization has been serving individuals and businesses with state of the art relocation services. It offers well researched and painstakingly arranged quotes on the leading moving and packing companies across Pune."This event marks our success in the industry. Since inception, we have always focussed on offering world class services to clients. As professionals, we understand how difficult it is to survive in today's competitive market without being exceptionally good and unique. This is also the reason we keep our team updated with the latest techniques and advancements. We also keep introducing new services to keep our clients happy and satisfied" confirmed Peter Mathews, Marketing Analyst.Movers Packers Pune Rates has announced a grand celebration event in Hadapsar. The company with its success and new launches definitely has a reason to celebrate. A new branch in Pune and an advanced set of services are another milestone travelled by the company."The celebration is something we have been looking for since a long time. After completing successful years and getting showered by appreciation and laurels, we are just letting our hair down. The event is also a reminder of hard work and dedication we put in our work. With success and laurels, our responsibility towards client expectations has increased and we want to do all that it takes to keep them happy." says Peter Mathews, Marketing Analyst.For more information on relocation company quote services and more, visit this link:We at Packers Movers Pune Rates have been serving clients with quality relocation services to businesses and individuals. These exclusive range of services is offered across Pune from its varied well maintained branches. We ensure world class meticulously planned quote services to all home and office owners in and around the city. All of our services are aimed at ensuring best rates for reputed relocation services in and around Pune without compromising on quality. At Packers Movers Pune Rates, we want to make moving an amazing and easier task ever! As professionals, the company believes that safe moving is the only kind of moving one should have. The qualified and fully equipped team at Packers Movers Rates Pune holds extensive experience and a comprehensive understanding of varied aspects of helping clients choose the best moving service without having to burn a hole in the pocket.