Northwest Sportshow - Kids Fishing Foundation
The Kids Fishing Foundation will be attending the Northwest Sportshow, we will be holding a raffle and the winner will get to set up a fishing or hunting trip of their choice in the U.S. or Canada
Kids Fishing Foundation & Kids Hunting Foundation 2017 Raffle
Grand Prize. The grand prize will be a fishing or hunting trip where the winner gets to choose the trip of their choice. The winner will be allowed to set up a fishing or hunting trip of their choice and the kids fishing foundation will pay for lodging and expenses. The trip can be anywhere in the U.S. or Canada. The money allotted for the grand prize will be awarded on 9/1/17 and can be used from 9/1/17 to 12/1/18. Full details are below.
2nd Place Prize. Our 2nd place prize for the raffle giveaway is $500 gift card to the store of the winners choice. The winner will be able to choose a sporting goods store of their choice and we will supply a $500 gift card from that store.
3rd Place Prize. Our 3rd place prize for the raffle giveaway is $200 gift card to the store of the winners choice. The winner will be able to choose a sporting goods store of their choice and we will supply a $200 gift card from that store.
Plus we will be giving away other random prizes
Stop and see us and buy your raffle tickets
Northwest Sportshow, Minneapolis Convention Center, March 23 - 26, 2017
The Kids Fishing Foundation and The Kids Hunting Foundation will at the Northwest Sportshow, March 23 - 26, 2017 - Look for the Kids Fishing Foundation - Booth 904
Stop by and see us and learn more about our raffle
If you want to learn more about who we are, you check out our site http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/
Thanks, Kids Fishing Foundation
Kids Fishing Foundation
***@takf.net
