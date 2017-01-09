 
MN Deer Classic 2017 - Kids Hunting Foundation

The Kids Hunting Foundation will be attending the Mn deer classic, we will be holding a raffle and the winner will get to set up a fishing or hunting trip of their choice in the U.S. or Canada
 
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kids Hunting Foundation and The Kids Fishing Foundation will be attending the Mn deer classic and holding a raffle in 2017, the winner will get to set up a fishing or hunting trip of their choice in the U.S. or Canada

Kids Fishing Foundation & Kids Hunting Foundation 2017 Raffle

Grand Prize. The grand prize will be a hunting or fishing trip where the winner gets to choose the trip of their choice. The winner will be allowed to set up a hunting or fishing trip of their choice and the kids hunting foundation will pay for lodging and expenses. The trip can be anywhere in the U.S. or Canada. The money allotted for the grand prize will be awarded on 9/1/17 and can be used from 9/1/17 to 12/1/18. Full details are below.

2nd Place Prize. Our 2nd place prize for the raffle giveaway is $500 gift card to the store of the winners choice. The winner will be able to choose a sporting goods store of their choice and we will supply a $500 gift card from that store.

3rd Place Prize. Our 3rd place prize for the raffle giveaway is $200 gift card to the store of the winners choice. The winner will be able to choose a sporting goods store of their choice and we will supply a $200 gift card from that store.

Plus we will be giving away other random prizes

You can buy tickets through our website or check us out at these events

Stop and see us and buy your raffle tickets

Mn Deer and Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, State Fairgrounds, Mn, March 10-12, 2017

The Kids Fishing Foundation and The Kids Hunting Foundation will at the Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic, March 10-12 2017  - Look for the Kids Hunting Foundation - Booth 222

Stop by and see us and find out all the details

If you want to learn more about who we are, you check out our site http://www.kidshuntingfoundation.com/

Thanks, Kids Hunting Foundation

Kids Hunting Foundation
***@takf.net
