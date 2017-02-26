Company releases Data Recovery Software for Mobile Phone to restore missing files and folders data

USBDriveDataRecovery.com Company developed affordable Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software to recover data lost due to various situations from mobile phone internal memory as wells as memory card using advance disk scanning technique.

-- Mobile phones are equipped with innovative features and widely used for many purpose. Many mobile phone users have lost important data from mobile phones due to several reasons. So USBDriveDataRecovery.com Company introduced cost effective and reliable Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software to recover data from formatted, virus infected or logically crashed mobile phone. Software is fully capable to get back lost snaps, pictures, images, videos, audios, text files and other crucial data from cell phone device. Mobile phone file recovery software facilitates to recover lost or deleted data from internal memory of cell phone or memory card.Data recovery software for mobile phone supports data recovery in all major data loss cases including accidental files and folder deletion, unintentional formatting mobile memory, improper device handling, corrupted mobile phone memory card, interrupting data transfer process, virus attack, human error and other data loss situations. Cell phone data recovery program is developed with advance disk scanning technique to search and recover all missing files and folders data within minimal time duration and efforts. Software supports different file extensions including JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, DOC, PDF, MP3, MP4, 3GP, MOV, MPEG, AVI and more for data recovery. Mobile phone file recovery utility provides different data searching modes: Basic Search, Deep Search, Photo Search, Video Search and Signature Search mode to recover lost files in quickly and simplify way.• Software works with all versions of Windows operating system like XP/Vista/7/8/10.• Provide highly interactive GUI easy to use without requiring technical training or skills.• Allow user to preview of recovered lost files and folders before final data recovery process.• Provide option to browse destination path to save all recovered data at specified location in computer hard drive.• Software is compatible with all major brands of mobile phone like Samsung, Sony, Nokia, LG, HTC, Micromax, Lava and other popular brands.