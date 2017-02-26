News By Tag
Fusion Art's "Colors" International Online Juried Art Exhibition Opened March 1, 2017
Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the "Colors" International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of March 2017.
The "Colors" exhibition opened on March 1st and featured awards in two categories: Traditional Art and Digital Art & Photography.
For this open theme competition artists and photographers, worldwide, were encouraged to share their artistic vision using a concentration of color. One color or a multitude of colors met the criteria for this competition. The artwork could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and could be any subject matter and any of the accepted media. All artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit their best representational or non-representational art and photography.
The Best in Show winners are Christopher Lane for his acrylic on canvas, "Koi" and Nancy Pallowick for her photograph, "Coiled Baskets."
Both Christopher and Nancy are Fusion Art's Featured Artists for the month of March 2017 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are also invited to participate in Fusion Art's 2nd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs, CA, in November 2017.
Other award winners include Second Place winners, John Jaster for his acrylic on canvas, "Lady in the Mask" and Terry Hastings for his photo on metal, "See World." Third Place awards were given to Jessica Tookey for her acrylic on canvas, "Nature Succumbs to the Machine" and Cesar Peralta for his digital collage, "Neon Tour."
The remaining finalists in the exhibition, including six Honorable Mention winners - Pinky Tripathi, Loretta Kauffman, Gray Jones, Rita Noe, Bodhisatwa Chakravarty and Sylvia Freeman, all exemplified uniquely creative talents and we're honored to showcase their artwork on the Fusion Art website.
The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Taiwan, and Australia. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website until March 31, 2017.
Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art, a fine art gallery located in Palm Springs, California, was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art's website: http://www.fusionartps.com/
Contact
Valerie Hoffman
760-832-7031
***@fusionartps.com
