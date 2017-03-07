Country(s)
Big Bear Lake Featured on HGTV's "Log Cabin Living"
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This Saturday, March 18, 2017, HGTV wil be premiering an episode of "Log Cabin Living" that was filmed on location in Big Bear Lake, CA. Big Bear Lake is a Four-Season resort community in the San Bernardino Mountains, within 3 hours of Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas.
The "Log Cabin Living" television show features buyers looking for the log cabin experience across the country. This episode features buyers, John and Tami, and their Realtor, Joe Kovich, as they search for their dream cabin to escape life in the big city of Los Angeles.
Located at an elevation of approximately 6.750ft, Big Bear features a 7-mile-long recreational lake and two ski resorts. Because of the elevation, Big Bear experiences all four seasons, with an average daytime temperature in the upper 70's in the Summer and mid-40's in the Winter. These comfortable year-round temperatures and the variety of activities through-out the year, including hiking, boating, fishing, mountain biking, skiing, snow-boarding, and snow-shoeing, have made Big Bear a favorite destination for Southern California since the early 1900's. It has also been a favorite getaway and filming location for Hollywood stars and producers, most of whom are located within a 2-3 hour drive.
For more information on Big Bear Lake and/or Big Bear real estate in the local community and surrounding areas, you can visit: http://bigbearteam.com. For viewing times, please consult your local channel guide.
