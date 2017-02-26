Happy 339th Birthday Vivaldi-Celebrate with Great Kat's Blistering Guitar/Violin on The Four Seasons
VIVALDI'S "THE FOUR SEASONS" Music Video – from Upcoming New Great Kat DVD out in 2017!
Happy 339th Birthday Vivaldi!
NEW YORK - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- HAPPY 339th BIRTHDAY VIVALDI! (born March 4, 1678)
Celebrate Antonio Vivaldi's Birthday with THE GREAT KAT'S ("Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Violin Virtuoso) Blistering GUITAR/VIOLIN Shredding on VIVALDI'S "THE FOUR SEASONS" Music Video – from Upcoming New Great Kat DVD out in 2017! YouTube: https://youtu.be/R_hn7HKHbDs iTunes Videos: https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/vivaldis-the-four-seasons/id573040803 Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1H4E70 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greatkatguitarshredder/videos/vl.1530557180560925/10154378192510243/ Also heard on "Call Of Duty: Ghosts" Tesco TV Commercial: https://youtu.be/6tW_ik2J000
About The Great Kat: Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition". The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". Retailing giant Tesco is now featuring The Great Kat's virtuoso Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" music in the TV commercial for the popular Activision video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" http://youtu.be/6tW_ik2J000 . Warner Music Group has just released The Great Kat's legendary "Worship Me Or Die!" and "Beethoven On Speed" Speed Metal Albums as digital downloads on iTunes and more: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301 ."Beethoven On Speed" and "Beethoven Shreds" are now featured in "America's Beethoven" Exhibit at the "American Beethoven Society". MVD Entertainment Group is distributing The Great Kat's Albums & Music Videos worldwide http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006. The Great Kat's CDs,DVDs & Downloads are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and more stores worldwide. BBC Radio's "The Arts Hour" features The Great Kat Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" and Interview from "Fast And Furioso" Show (heard on BBC Radio 4). More info: http://www.greatkat.com.
