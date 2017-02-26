News By Tag
All-new STEM Magazine for Kids Designed to Encourage Girls in the World of Science
Sarita Menon, founder and chief editor of Smore Magazine, holds a Ph.D. in Cancer Biology. In the science and technology workforce, there is a disproportionate number of men versus women, and Dr. Menon isn't turning a blind eye. Instead, she has created the concept of Smore Magazine. Smore will feature teen scientists and inventors as cover models and highlight exceptional women in science. These brilliant role models will give tween girls the inspiration, advice, and encouragement to believe in themselves and be their best.
The magazine has a team of science experts who research topics and create kid-friendly, engaging articles for girls and boys ages 7 through 12. While Smore Magazine aims to introduce and encourage girls in the world of science, the publication also aims to do the same for boys while showing them that girls are their equals in the same light.
Inside Smore Magazine, readers will find fun sections such as 'Science in the News', 'Science Like a Girl', 'Smore Spotlight', 'Smore Study', and more. Also included in each issue: STEM challenges, jokes, trivia, puzzles, and more.
The magazine will be styled like a comic book, offering content that kids won't be able to put down. The magazine will be issued bi-monthly, with six issues released yearly. Issues will be available in print version as well as digital version for iOS and Android. The magazine will be completely ad-free and supported by a community of subscribers.
According to the team at Smore Magazine, they will be launching a Kickstarter campaign in March 2017. The campaign will aim to raise funds and awareness for the upcoming magazine while growing its community of subscribers. Pledgers will receive exclusive rewards, including special subscription offers. More information about the Kickstarter campaign will be released soon.
Smore Magazine recognizes that 74% of middle school girls indicate an interest in STEM while only 15% go on to work within the STEM workforce, and the publication is hoping to foster deep-rooted confidence in science that propels more girls toward working in STEM.
The founder also commits to donating a substantial portion of the proceeds from magazine subscriptions to charitable organizations that support literacy programs for girls.
More information can be found at https://www.smoremagazine.com/
About Smore Magazine
