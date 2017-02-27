 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Venture Capital
* Podcaster
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show.CEO & Founder of SocialNature

"Known as the Queen of Green, Annalea Krebs is an entrepreneur on a mission to bring natural products to the masses. It gives us great pleasure to announce Annalea Krebs to the
 
 
@askpositivephil (1)
@askpositivephil (1)
LOS ANGELES - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "Known as the Queen of Green, Annalea Krebs is an entrepreneur on a mission to bring natural products to the masses.

She got bit by the entrepreneurial bug at age 25 and launched ethicalDeal, North America's first "Green Groupon", which she bootstrapped to 100,000+ users and millions in sales, and then sold.

At 30, she started another eco-marketing company, Social Nature, that inspires consumers to spread the word about the natural products they've tried and loved on social media. Annalea's BHAG is to inspire 1 Billion people to #trynatural by 2020 from a base of 1 million consumer influencers.

The media love her too. From BC Business to Fast Company to TechCrunch, clearly this Queen's reign is only just beginning!

Follow her on Twitter: @annaleakrebs @socialnature"A social entrepreneur, Annalea is a passionate individual whose mission to bring natural products to the masses inspires those around her.

Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

This Podcast Episode is
AVAILABLE NOW!

https://www.positivephil.com
End
Source:Positive Phil Podcast
Email:***@positivephil.com Email Verified
Tags:Podcast, Venture Capital, Podcaster
Industry:Business
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Positive Phil News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share