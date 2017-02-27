News By Tag
We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show.CEO & Founder of SocialNature
"Known as the Queen of Green, Annalea Krebs is an entrepreneur on a mission to bring natural products to the masses. It gives us great pleasure to announce Annalea Krebs to the
She got bit by the entrepreneurial bug at age 25 and launched ethicalDeal, North America's first "Green Groupon", which she bootstrapped to 100,000+ users and millions in sales, and then sold.
At 30, she started another eco-marketing company, Social Nature, that inspires consumers to spread the word about the natural products they've tried and loved on social media. Annalea's BHAG is to inspire 1 Billion people to #trynatural by 2020 from a base of 1 million consumer influencers.
The media love her too. From BC Business to Fast Company to TechCrunch, clearly this Queen's reign is only just beginning!
Follow her on Twitter: @annaleakrebs @socialnature"
Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.
This Podcast Episode is
AVAILABLE NOW!
https://www.positivephil.com
