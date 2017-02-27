We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show.CEO & Founder of SocialNature

"Known as the Queen of Green, Annalea Krebs is an entrepreneur on a mission to bring natural products to the masses. It gives us great pleasure to announce Annalea Krebs to the

-- "Known as the Queen of Green, Annalea Krebs is an entrepreneur on a mission to bring natural products to the masses.She got bit by the entrepreneurial bug at age 25 and launched ethicalDeal, North America's first "Green Groupon", which she bootstrapped to 100,000+ users and millions in sales, and then sold.At 30, she started another eco-marketing company, Social Nature, that inspires consumers to spread the word about the natural products they've tried and loved on social media. Annalea's BHAG is to inspire 1 Billion people to #trynatural by 2020 from a base of 1 million consumer influencers.The media love her too. From BC Business to Fast Company to TechCrunch, clearly this Queen's reign is only just beginning!Follow her on Twitter: @annaleakrebs @socialnature"A social entrepreneur, Annalea is a passionate individual whose mission to bring natural products to the masses inspires those around her.