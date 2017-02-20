News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FoodNiche Emerges as Go-to Source for All Things Food
FoodNiche.me is becoming a go-to source for all things food as a premier social media network focused on nutrition/health, meal planning, shopping and connecting with food experts.
As aptly captured in its tagline, "food you'll relish", FoodNiche is on a mission to make good quality food more affordable by connecting users with food brands to discover great product recommendations, discounts and promotions.
Early adopters have taken note of the tremendous value and convenience provided by the platform. "Being able to connect with different food interest groups and find all updates in my feed is completely priceless.
Instead of searching different websites for content, I can now have all my food recommendations in one place, saving time especially on busy nights." said Luis Schetinger, a chef and active member of the Foodniche community.
For some other excited users, the potential impact on their bottom line is a major draw. "I absolutely love connecting with people here! Finding recipes from people I know along with coupons for grocery shopping will be an answered prayer for me, as I am always looking for ways to save on groceries." said Tammie V. " I look forward to the full roll out of all the features on foodniche.me" she added.
Foodniche users can customize their experience by having streamlined content from different food communities on the platform delivered to their page based on stated preferences. With diverse communities ranging from quick dinner ideas for busy nights to healthy eating communities, Foodniche.me caters to a broad variety of interests, solidifying its position as the hub for everything food.
Tina Christoudias, dietitian and nutritional expert on Foodniche, strongly advocates that every user should check out the healthy eating community on FoodNiche. She said "I believe healthy eating groups like this are instrumental in promoting the message that eating real, whole foods should be a lifestyle and not a fad. This FoodnicheX community gives people practical tips to start incorporating healthier foods into their daily routine and provides the peer support as well. The great thing is, you get all of these from the comfort of your own home or office".
With its features-rich platform, FoodNiche is poised to create more opportunities for food-focused businesses to engage with their target customers in meaningful ways that are beneficial to the food businesses and consumers. Interested parties can reach foodniche at support@foodniche.me.
Media Contact
FoodNiche.me
support@foodniche.me
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse