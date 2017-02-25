Islamic Arts Day to be held at Maryam Islamic Center

The Islamic Arts Society is organizing an Islamic Arts Day in Sugar Land.

-- The Islamic Arts Society is organizing an Islamic Arts Day on the 26of March, 2017. The art show will be held at the Maryam Islamic Center, 504 Sartartia Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77479.The art day will focus on educating children and adults about the rich heritage of arts in Islamic culture. It will feature the art of 10 local artists. In addition there will be live interactive sessions on calligraphy, henna tattoo & Ebru. There will be art activities for children and ethnic food trucks to make the event memorable for all those who participate in this fun filled family oriented event!Islamic Arts Society hopes to build bridges and promote cultural understanding among Houstonians by organizing this event. The event is free and everyone is welcome.No Visa… No Walls…. Just walk in….!www.islamicartssociety.comThe Islamic Arts Society of Houston aims to promote the rich heritage of arts in Islam. An estimated 200,000 Muslims live in the Greater Houston area. The society organizes events to celebrate our culture and promote the positive image of our community among Houstonians. Art is a common language and binds diverse communities. By promoting Islamic arts we hope to promote mutual understanding and to bring the broader Houston community together.