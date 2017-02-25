News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Lionside FC as 2017 Southern California Expansion Team
Prominent South Bay Club Will Join UPSL Championship Division for Fall Season
Lionside FC, a Pro Development team now in its seventh year, will play in the UPSL's Western Conference as a first-time entrant.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "It's great to have Lionside FC become part of the UPSL Western Conference and join an already competitive Championship Division. Lionside FC is operated by two very passionate team owners in Bilge and Onur Coskun. Both Bilge and Onur have managed Lionside FC for many years, and we're happy to see them take the jump up to a high division of play. Lionside FC brings an international flavor to the UPSL, and we know that they will be a very competitive team on the field. We look forward to having Lionside FC as part of the 2017 Fall Season, and wish them the best of success both on and off the field."
Lionside FC is led by twin brothers and co-Owners Bilge Coskun and Onur Coskun.
Bilge Coskun, 36, is a Real Estate Broker for Engle & Volkern Real Estate. Onur Coskun, 36, is a Mortgage Broker for Stratton Mortgage. The pair began Lionside FC in 2011 with a single Open Division Men's Team. The club has grown to seven adult teams and more than 50 players.
Lionside FC Co-Owner Bilge Coskun said, "We built Lionside FC from scratch here in and around Los Angeles, and we've always believed in building something. We think that's the best way to do so, and we believe the UPSL mirrors those principles. We think it's a great fit in terms of the league and the club, and what we stand for."
Lionside FC recently claimed the South Bay Peninsula Soccer League's Summer 2016 championship, and see the club's entrance into the UPSL as the next step in their progression.
"Not only did we win our division but we won the entire league," Bilge Coskun said. "We've now had our current teams competing simultaneously for the last 2-and-a-half years and winning everything that we've won in that SBPSL, we are definitely looking forward to a higher challenge."
The team is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce later its tryout dates and upcoming schedule that will include friendlies and exhibitions.
About Lionside Football Club
Lionside Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Redondo Beach, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Lionside FC will compete in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2011, Lionside FC will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Bilge Coskun
Direct: 310-616-6148
Website: https://www.facebook.com/
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
