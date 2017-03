Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces Their Newest Issue of Bella Crafts™

In honor of National Craft Month, Bella Crafts Publishing™ announces the newest issue of Bella Crafts™. The 100-page issue is filled with over 30 craft projects and business articles for crafters. This issue along with all our issues, is FREE.

-- Springtime not only brings us warmer weather and blooming flowers, it also brings National Craft Month beginning March 1, and the newest spring issue ofby Bella Crafts Publishing™.is the Internet's #1 FREE digital craft publication, and proves yet again why it is the leading name in the world of craft magazines.As a downloadable craft magazine that can be easily viewed on computers and different mobile devices including laptops, tablets, e-readers and cell phones,has an average of 300,000 downloads for every issue that it publishes, proving that more and more craft lovers are getting hooked on this online magazine.The newest issue ofhas 100 pages of crafty goodness. With 30+ projects created by some of the craft industry's leading designers,has something for everyone. In every issue, there are a variety of business articles for those crafters that want to turn their hobby into a business.offers information about the importance of social media, while™ gives crafters updates on the hot new tools that they need to add to their tool boxes.also has™ that delves into photography tips andsharing tips and tricks for recycling.recently added™ which includes interviews with the craft industry's top professional craft designers andthat showcases the talents of our readers. Each craft project inhas detailed how-to instructions and beautiful photography, allowing our readers to re-create the projects with ease.For additional information on our fabulous magazine, you can visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com . Or, if you would like to advertise in future publications from Bella Crafts Publishing™, please email Ann Butler at ann@bellacraftspublishing.com