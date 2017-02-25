 
News By Tag
* Crafts
* Craft Magazine
* Scrapbooking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hobbies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Villard
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces Their Newest Issue of Bella Crafts™

In honor of National Craft Month, Bella Crafts Publishing™ announces the newest issue of Bella Crafts™. The 100-page issue is filled with over 30 craft projects and business articles for crafters. This issue along with all our issues, is FREE.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crafts
Craft Magazine
Scrapbooking

Industry:
Hobbies

Location:
Villard - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Products

VILLARD, Minn. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Springtime not only brings us warmer weather and blooming flowers, it also brings National Craft Month beginning March 1st, and the newest spring issue of Bella Crafts™ by Bella Crafts Publishing™.  Bella Crafts™ is the Internet's #1 FREE digital craft publication, and proves yet again why it is the leading name in the world of craft magazines.

As a downloadable craft magazine that can be easily viewed on computers and different mobile devices including laptops, tablets, e-readers and cell phones, Bella Crafts™ has an average of 300,000 downloads for every issue that it publishes, proving that more and more craft lovers are getting hooked on this online magazine.

The newest issue of Bella Crafts™ has 100 pages of crafty goodness.  With 30+ projects created by some of the craft industry's leading designers, Bella Crafts™ has something for everyone.  In every issue, there are a variety of business articles for those crafters that want to turn their hobby into a business.  Socially Sensible™ offers information about the importance of social media, while Tools of the Trade™ gives crafters updates on the hot new tools that they need to add to their tool boxes.  Bella Crafts™ also has Crafty Tech Talk™ that delves into photography tips and Junkin' with Jo™ sharing tips and tricks for recycling.

Bella Crafts™ recently added An Artist View™ which includes interviews with the craft industry's top professional craft designers and Reader's Spotlight, that showcases the talents of our readers.  Each craft project in Bella Crafts™ has detailed how-to instructions and beautiful photography, allowing our readers to re-create the projects with ease.

For additional information on our fabulous magazine, you can visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com.  Or, if you would like to advertise in future publications from Bella Crafts Publishing™, please email Ann Butler at ann@bellacraftspublishing.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@bellacraftspublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Crafts, Craft Magazine, Scrapbooking
Industry:Hobbies
Location:Villard - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bella Crafts Publishing LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share