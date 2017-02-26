News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Celebrates Record Growth In 2016
"This past year we increased our presence throughout the state with continued growth up the I-17 corridor," said Gordon Miles, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and its parent company Americana Holdings. "We have a new office in Anthem and our new Sedona office is currently under construction."
CEO Mark Stark said the company's focus on increasing productivity helped bring in 225 new real estate sales executives, a record number. "Helping our sales executives and teams improve their business allows them to truly stand out in what they offer to their clients," he said. "That starts with listening, and really understanding what our executives want to accomplish for their businesses and clients. We work to achieve their goals through coaching, business development and education. We win and they win."
Stark said Berkshire Hathaway's brand recognition and the quality of the company's sales executives have been the biggest drivers in its growth over the past year. "In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world," he said. "When it comes to real estate, buyers and sellers want to work with a company they can trust and Berkshire Hathaway's brand reputation is one they can rely on."
Stark's Americana Holdings franchise is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. It includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices operations in Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. Combined, the companies have 2,200 real estate sales executives and 25 offices. The company completed $3.7 billion in total sales throughout its Nevada, Arizona and California operations in 2016, a 19 percent gain over the previous year.
Berkshire Hathaways HomeServices Arizona Properties' Top 10 Individual sales executives in 2016 were:
#1 – Katie Dabe, $24 million
#2 – Linda Salkow, $25 million
#3 – Olga Griffin, $20 million
#4 – Joan Pike, $14.4 million
#5 – Linda Boatwright, $13.7 million
#6 – Kelly McLain, $11.5 million
#7 – Andrew Filipowicz, $11 million
#8 – Dave Patterson, $10 million
#9 – Robert Mattisinko, $8.1 million
#10 – Michele Klein, $7.3 million
The company's Top 10 Teams for 2016 were:
#1 – The Power of 4, $64 million
#2 – The Chandler Ocotillo Group, $47.1 million
#3 – Sterling Elite Properties Group, $39.4 million
#4 – Alan Levanson Team, $35 million
#5 – Team Santistevan, $40.6 million
#6 – FHG (Fine Homes Group) $24.3 million
#7 – Colleen Seymour & Associates, $22.3 million
#8 – The Ray Group, $20 million
#9 – Sherri & Steve Belcher Team, $23.3 million
#10 – The Leahy Team, $22.7 million
Ava Guanzon, marketing representative, was named Employee of the Year and Mark Davis of the company's Goodyear office was named its Rookie of the Year for 2016.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES ARIZONA PROPERTIES
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 25 offices and 2,200 agents, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.
In 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named "Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year" by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world.
For more information, visit www.bhhsaz.com or call 480-505-6300 (tel:(480)%20505-
